High on Life, High on Style – A Charming Countryside Abode

The backyard of this home accommodates a pretty swimming pool that has wide bricks outlining its pristine blue goodness. A quaint and enchanting little bridge spans the pool and encourages cosy chats or idle ruminations. Surrounded by greenery and idyllic rustic touches, we cannot stress enough on the relaxing quotient of this space!

Terracotta along with pristine white and cheery yellow, make this bungalow the ideal spot for a year long vacation or more. The designs and decor elements set the tone for a fun yet whimsical style quotient, in happy collusion with nature’s delights. Here is another home tour, if you are looking for more inspiration - A Palatial Home with an Awe-Inspiring Natural Connect!