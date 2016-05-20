High on Life, High on Style – A Charming Countryside Abode

Filled with the fragrance of charming design, and alive with the voices of high end style elements, this is one home that made us want to stay – forever! We are taking you to a tree lined neighbourhood of charming estates here in vibrant Zapopan, Brazil. This city has a cosmopolitan heart with a strong affinity towards countryside retreats. And designed by Excelencia En Diseno, this home charmed us from the very first glance! It is not just surrounded by the lush bounties of nature, but its interiors have also embraced the grace of natural beauty with equal vigour. Take the tour to know how!
A white structure that may seem regular and linear at the first glance, arrests the senses and takes them away on a style filled holiday as you take a closer look. The yellow lined windows and beams make this house a cheerful place from the word go! Take a walk around its lush grounds or simply find yourself a perch from where you can listen to the birds cooing from their homes high up in the tall trees of this estate. Tall palm trees shade the residence from prying eyes and give you a private oasis of your own.
White wrought iron furniture sits outside with a garden umbrella titling to give you shade. With old school wooden slats, slanting terracotta roof tops and parapets, and corridors flanking the home and its raw Mediterranean appeal – what more could you ask for? This home and its grounds are packed with touches that will make you swoon, and before you know it, the idyllic details will put you in the holiday mood.
The traditional layout of the home enthralled us with its courtyard in the centre, and interestingly, such spaces dominate most old homes in the region. Colour brings in the vibrant character of the region while railings along the open corridors above make for a romantic feel. Additionally, all the greenery here will make you break out into a song and dance of happiness. Yellow and orange rub shoulders with a stone fountain, as flowering plants hang from the railings above.
The living room starts from the periphery of the open, sun kissed courtyard. The best part about this room is the fact that it marries the classic and the whimsical in a perfect manner, thanks to its cosy couches in cream and the vibrant shades that are borrowed from the nearby courtyard. The orange floor tiles and the bright flowers on the coffee table make this the ideal space to entertain as well. Also, the courtyard becomes the perfect place for extra seating in case of large gatherings, with a comfortable wooden and iron bench against one wall.
The farmhouse style long dining table and its chairs have been designed with light polished wood and plenty of flourishes that give it all a strong classic appeal. The flower arrangement in the centre brings your focus back to the vibrant style palette at play here. A gold framed mirror on the wall in front makes the room look even larger. Expect happy banter and hearty meals in this space!
The backyard of this home accommodates a pretty swimming pool that has wide bricks outlining its pristine blue goodness. A quaint and enchanting little bridge spans the pool and encourages cosy chats or idle ruminations. Surrounded by greenery and idyllic rustic touches, we cannot stress enough on the relaxing quotient of this space!
Terracotta along with pristine white and cheery yellow, make this bungalow the ideal spot for a year long vacation or more. The designs and decor elements set the tone for a fun yet whimsical style quotient, in happy collusion with nature's delights.