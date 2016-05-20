A Graceful Family Home Filled with Classic Charm!

Take a break and visit the city of music, art, colour and much happiness. Zapopan in Brazil is our next stop, and we are taking you along! And the first place that took our breath away is the Residencia Gallardo. Designed by Excelencia En Diseno, a group of architects in Zapopan, Brazil, this beautiful home is a modern yet quaint one designed with classic and stunning elements. The spacious abode loves sun and breeze, and is a heady mix of intriguing textures and materials. Equipped with charming lighting, this house is an oasis of serenity where lavish leisure is the order of the day. Take the tour with us to know more!
The modern yet dreamy façade has plenty of design surprises with arches and semi circular terraces as well as a courtyard like feel in the centre. Walk into a world filled with stone corridors, lining the property with style, as the brick and tiled façade does all the talking. Greenery as well as tall trees, offer plenty of shaded vistas as you explore the surroundings. Large glass doors line the exterior walls, welcoming in the sunlight and fresh air during the day. The courtyard-like appeal travels into the heart of the home as well, thanks to the tiny patch of greenery built next to the staircase, offering you a fitting spot for relaxation.
Comfortable and expansive design translates into cosy corners with classic appeal, within the home. The interiors have been done up to reflect the same warm and idyllic appeal of the external grounds, and the result is relaxing to say the least. Brown and muted saffron create a wonderful canvas as the stone floor and white walls stand by in design reverence. Solid furniture and sink-in style seating makes for an opulent appeal of sorts. The pendant lamp in wrought iron and glass, hangs from the ceiling, watching over the setting with it romantic glow.
The dining room is high on style – and how! The classic appeal has been kept close to the heart of the design scheme here, as white chairs with their high backs sit around the white and wooden table. The linear lines bring in a hint of the urban, as the balance is maintained by the charming cylindrical chandelier that hangs above. Sunlight streams in through the bank of windows lining the left hand side wall near the ceiling, and produces cheerful magic on the living room wall housing the television.
While bricks make us think of exposed brick walls that add a touch of the rustic to a loft or any other urban home, this home makes use of a whole other layer of rustic charm with an archway of bricks lining the entrance to the practical and simple kitchen. The diagonally placed bricks make for a whimsical feel even as this understated wall tries to keep the focus on the wooden and stone kitchen beyond.
This bedroom oozes with log cabin like comfort and charm even as it sits in a more modern white walled space. The wooden bed with its classic upholstered headboard makes use of warm tones to draw you into a peaceful slumber and restful dreams! Glass doors lead you to the airy balcony while a couple of framed artworks break the monotony of the white walls.
Step into a chalet style world of rejuvenation luxury with his and her sinks and his and her mirrors to match! The stone shower stall and the white environs with the wooden bureau beneath the stone counter tops, will make you stand back and say ‘wow”! The focused lighting over the mirrors is an added bonus.
The grounds of the home are expansive and filled with plenty of reasons to relax and unwind. The swimming pool is a delightful feature that adds to the holiday mood that seems prevalent on this estate. Shaded by tall trees, this pool is the ideal spot to get refreshed.
This home is a stunning vision in modern yet classic designs and decor accents. The fusion of these two schools of design has made this residence comfortable yet stylish.