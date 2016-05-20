A Small Family Home Full Of Style!

A heady play of shapes and lines welcomes you to this home, standing in the middle of the vibrant and beautiful land of Campo Grande, a cosmopolitan city in Brazil. This subtle home won our hearts with its stunning details and plenty of panache. Designed by Pau Brasil, a group of architects in Campo Grande, Residencia Santa Cruz do Sul – RS speaks volumes of the linear school of design, even as it plays host to a variety of elements for an eclectic touch. Come and watch how it all works out beautifully!
The façade of the home is characterised by layers and straight lines as well as suspended glass boxes, dangling dramatically on the side, and a duel of sorts between the concrete and the greenery, where stone finally saves the day with a middle path – quite literally! This path of stone planks forms a charming feature of the outdoors that surround this home, as you walk up to the grey and white abode.
Eclectic and modern, with high class design values – that’s the charm of this home. Ensconced safely in its white and grey design, a wooden door greets you with its unique and overwhelming dimensions. High quality slats line the door as it makes quite a statement with its tall frame. This linear element has a charming appeal, much like many of the other design touches in the home.
The backyard of this home can reached from the glass doors that slide open to let you in and out of the living room. This backyard is surrounded by plenty of white thanks to the façade, with the various levels and layers of the home’s geometric architecture coming into plain view. A wooden planter gives it all a luxurious vibe, as it lounges next to the L shaped lap pool. A beach umbrella tilts over a sit out in the corner, as tall trees at the periphery add to the drama and privacy of the home.
Sit under this open wooden gazebo and its solid wooden beams, to gift yourself a view of the stars by night and plenty of sunshine by day. From this part of the backyard, one can easily soak in the beauty of the lush greenery of the property, and appreciate the design qualities that make this a stylish abode. The white corridor that wraps around the home makes this a convenient set up where you can easily accommodate lots of people for a pool side soiree. Also, it makes for a charming “almost outdoor, almost indoor” retreat where you can park yourself under the sky for endless ‘me’ time.
The backyard by nightfall is a place where you can doze off under the stars. The pool reflects the light that comes from the hidden corners under the eaves as the entire property comes alive in a soft, golden glow of sorts. The simple deck and white walls make for an ethereal atmosphere, as the breeze touches you and makes subtle ripples on the swimming pool.
By evening, the home comes alive with a strategic play of beams emanating from the cleverly placed lamps around the home’s various corners and crevices. The architectural details and the elements like glass and wood get a facelift and find themselves projected in a dramatic light, which makes them seem even more vital in the scheme of things here.
This home finds its aesthetic bearings in the use of various kinds of materials and elements that give it an edge, even as the design makes room for some fun and unexpected overtures. Take another tour for more ideas - A Colourful Chennai Home with Oodles of Earthiness.