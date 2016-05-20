A Small Family Home Full Of Style!

By evening, the home comes alive with a strategic play of beams emanating from the cleverly placed lamps around the home’s various corners and crevices. The architectural details and the elements like glass and wood get a facelift and find themselves projected in a dramatic light, which makes them seem even more vital in the scheme of things here.

This home finds its aesthetic bearings in the use of various kinds of materials and elements that give it an edge, even as the design makes room for some fun and unexpected overtures. Take another tour for more ideas - A Colourful Chennai Home with Oodles of Earthiness.