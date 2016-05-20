A Stunning Family Home Full Of Comfort!

The hills and sandy peaks of Sonora played host to us this time, as we journeyed to find the world’s most beautiful homes and structures. In the Ampliacion Residencia La Rioja, we found a style quotient that is duly inspired by the arid beauty present in this region. From sandy hues to minimalism in the neat lines of the structure, there is much that has left us awestruck with this home designed by Grupo Arsciniest, architects in Sonora, Mexico. From cosy interiors to breathtaking outdoor delights, this residence is a peerless thing of beauty. We invite you to come and take a look at what we loved!
The colours of the natural relief and landscape make a fitting appearance here to remind you of your surroundings, despite the modern looking design of the façade. A neat look has been achieved with the stately facade of the property, thanks to the simple lines and layers, even as varied shades of brown going from beige to mocha and various others in between, line the exteriors for a trendy look.
The living room has tons of modern charm even as it imbibes the oasis like feel coming in from the outdoor beauty that surrounds it. The glass doors warp around the corner and give you a wonderful view of the backyard and pool. The furniture has been kept comfortable with a large grey sectional couch. A wooden coffee table with abstract pattern sits in the centre of the room. The interesting elements here include the play of colours that borrow from the vibrant Mexican culture. Yellow and jazzy throw pillows on the grey couch and the stools in the corner, add to the fun. A rich, wooden ceiling and light-hued floor hold textured white walls between them for a neat yet plush look.
Now, this is one spot that you will not want to leave. The beige tiled walls bring in a distinct hue of the sand and rocks, while beds of succulents pop up every now and then on the stone deck. Lighting focused artistically, makes for a soft glow as you take a walk around, enjoying the Zen-like feel of the space.
The courtyard or back yard of the home is filled with interesting architectural features that add to the stylish appeal of the property. This wall with inset shelves is what greets you as soon as you step out from the spiffy interiors. With two tall niches, it creates a standalone style statement, resplendent with pretty golden lighting.
The azure blue water of the swimming pool in the backyard gleams with delightful invitation, beckoning you to come and take a dip under the evening stars. The simple pool is a rectangular affair, surrounded by sand coloured tiles and potted plants and palms, which give it an oasis like feel. A simple bench stands on one side, for you to sit and relax or keep your towels.
The back yard and the grounds surrounding this property are full of tranquil touches that render a serene feel. The stone, wood and water features come together with wonderfully lit vistas, to play up the home’s strengths. Greenery makes a dent with its subtle presence and light installations have been artfully worked into the home’s basic design and architecture.
This solid yet ethereal looking home has plenty of design features that can fuel inspiration. The elements used in the architecture and design of this home ensure that you come across a pleasant surprise in every corner. Here’s another home tour to inspire you further - A Gorgeous Chennai House with a Charming Secret.