A Modern Family Home with A Magical View!

The entrance of this home makes quite an impact, as it has a strong angular design from outside. While it has scenic views on other sides, the entrance of this home is private. The glass windows and balustrades on almost all sides give this home an open airy feel. But the privacy of its residents is maintained by an intimate little road leading up to the home. A small patch of grass, and an L-shaped pool in front ensures that the home is equipped with every comfort.