A dream home full of surprises for the Indian family!

Join us on this tour today to discover a dream family home full of surprise. The spacious home is ideal for a family and has all the comforts one could desire. It is designed in a contemporary style and pays close attention to details, making it a unique and intricate creation with a lot of soul. The lovely family home is designed by Grupo Arsciniest, architects based in Sonora, Mexico and inspires our Indian architects.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look at this beautiful family home shall we?
A minimalist style facade serves as a first impression of this family home in Mexico. The building is composed of clean, straight lines and bright white exteriors with contrasting black steel gates and balcony railings. The house seems to be made up of two parts with two rectangular shaped units joined at the center by a stone wall.
As we enter the house, we are greeted by a beautiful poolside and garden which seems to say,
come right in. The vibrant blue colour of the pool is reminiscent of blue skies and carefree days of floating around in the pool, while the well manicured garden makes you feel like you're in paradise. The large outdoor area is perfect for recreational activities or simply basking in the sun. Next, let's have a look at the remaining space of the outdoor area.
Part of the outdoor area is shaded by a natural looking shade. As we can see here, it is made up of wood with bamboo details. The L-shaped pool does well to strike a balance in the otherwise strict rectangular shape of the house.
High ceilings make this home the perfect candidate for a mezzanine floor. Pictured here we see teardrop shaped pendant lights on extra long strings hanging low in the lounge area just as we enter the house from the poolside. A deep orange coloured wall and a stone wall adjacent to it give this space warmth and texture, while indoor plants enhance the natural feel of the home. Next, let's take a closer look at this space from a different angle.
From a different angle, the thing that strikes us first is the dreamy turquoise colour of the soft cosy rug, the armchair, and throw pillows. The dreamy turquoise colour creates a striking contrast against the orange wall, giving the home a typical happy-go-lucky Mexican vibe.
Although the home is quite large and spread out, it still feels like a cohesive unit as the designers have taken great care to repeat certain patterns throughout the home. For example, here in the TV room we can see that the dreamy turquoise snug rug is employed here as well. A rustic touch is added to this space with its natural wooden coffee table and TV cabinet.
The eclectic dining area is composed from a variety of different styles. Pictured here we can see that there are three different types of chairs that accompany the dining table. This unique mix and match style creates an eclectic look which is modern and edgy. Next, let's take a closer look at the kitchen.
The U-shaped modular kitchen pictured here makes good use of the space, and even provides extra space for a kitchen bar. The marble stone kitchen countertops and wooden cabinets give this kitchen a rustic, natural feel that blends in well with the rest of the home.
Last but not least, a large laundry room provides ample space for the whole family to share household chores together. It also provides extra storage space with plenty of multi-sized cabinets eagerly waiting to be used.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 6 ways to incorporate a TV in your home.