A Stylish Family Home Filled With Magic!

Sometimes a particular space can be designed with so much attention to detail and out of the box ideas, that it is worth exploring every little nuance of such a space. And such is the décor of the featured living space by Carolina Mota, architects from Maceio, which is full of artistic and unique elements which delightfully embellish every area of this royal living space. The timeless, modern and technological elements of this space will leave you engrossed in their charm for a long time. Let’s explore this exceptional living space in all its glory.
The living space has materials like wood and linen which bring in the comfort factor. There are noble materials like lacquer, leather and silk too, for a plush feel and appeal. Lot of experimentation with the colour palette can be observed here, like the use of neutral basic hues like gray and beige with an accent shade like burgundy.
The beautiful golden mirror gives the entire wall a Midas touch along with the adjacent open shelves which display eclectic art pieces. The shelves also showcase several books and are supported by glass cabinets at the bottom. The rich burgundy mirror table holds ornate glasses and drink bottles placed on an exquisite tray. The floral arrangements add a different dimension to the mirror table and the surrounding elements.
Art rules the décor of this eclectic space and is expressed by the two large paintings adorning the wall of this living area. The standalone lamp and the table lamp lend the black and white themed paintings a lot of focus and impart a soothing glow to the entire wall. One can certainly feel like being in an art gallery and reveling in the artistic gems present, in this living space. The lavish recliner acoompanied by the cushioned footrest is perfect for those who want to unwind with a book and forget about the world outside.
Another highlight of the living space is this corner with unique suspended light fittings with a structure resembling inverted glasses. The golden frames in two different shapes add more uniqueness to the glossy side table. And a bunch of fiery orange flowers add colour, cheer and freshness to this corner.
A very striking and royal feature of this living space is the wall with beautiful floral details encrusted in gold, which makes this entire wall an outstanding focal point of the living space. Smart lighting accentuates the elegance of this wall, while shiny knickknacks adorn the side table. The bold red patterned cushion complements the austere but snug couch nicely.
The centre table of this living room is an artistic gem and is undoubtedly extraordinary. The table’s state of the art design resembles an assortment of open boxes, and has an asymmetrical structure which makes it exceptionally unique. The eclectic pieces on the centre table aren’t any less stunning though. The golden plate rules among all the pieces with its glitter, while quaint potted greens remind us of the nature outside.
The flooring sports an interesting design which is a conjunction of two different floors with the wall coating. There are two porcelain tiles, one with retro inspiration, and another one with inspiration in burnt cement which reflects the contemporary era. The contemporary three dimensional tile design also extends to the wall, and provides a backdrop for the golden mirror and the mirror table.
Charmed by this opulent living room and its many delightful facets? Feel free to use the ideas you loved for your own project.