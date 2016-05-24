A Stylish Family Home Filled With Magic!

The flooring sports an interesting design which is a conjunction of two different floors with the wall coating. There are two porcelain tiles, one with retro inspiration, and another one with inspiration in burnt cement which reflects the contemporary era. The contemporary three dimensional tile design also extends to the wall, and provides a backdrop for the golden mirror and the mirror table.

Charmed by this opulent living room and its many delightful facets? Feel free to use the ideas you loved for your own project. Here is a home tour which we believe you will find useful - An earthy urban style residence in Delhi.