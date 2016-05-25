A Small family home that shines like Gold!

Casa SLV by Canatelli Arquitetura E Design flaunts an interesting décor which is a mix of simplicity, eclectic touches and minimal designs. It can be very easy to get fooled by the unpretentious and simple exterior of the house. But once you step inside, you are in for a treat! The colour palettes and the use of space entail modern, uncomplicated designs and functional ideas. The décor and furnishing elements like rugs, wallpapers, couches and many other elements lend a cosy and eclectic appeal to this abode. And you can’t miss the natural connect enjoyed by Casa SLV. So take a tour to know more!
The house has a simple facade without much emphasis on the décor. The green shrubs and the mosaic paved approach make it more welcoming and elegant though. The use of white has enhanced the size of the residence, and makes it appear bigger than it is. Once you step inside, you will realise how the whiteness of the facade balances the interesting hues of the indoor areas.
The moment you step inside the gate, you are welcomed by a vibrant and lush garden, bursting with life. The façade pillar is a design gem with intricate patchwork on it. The mosaic flooring clad in beige colour complements the earthy ambiance created by the beautiful plants that make up the little garden in this outdoor space. The green grass, ornate planters, small bushes, and the tall plants, all come together to infuse the entrance with tranquillity. The wooden door also complements the mood of the outdoor space, and lends warmth. The sliding glass doors beautifully connect the outdoor space with the eclectic interiors of this home.
The living room flaunts chic, bright and eclectic décor, as seen from the dining space. Lots of experimentation with colour schemes and patterns can be observed in the décor of the living room. The walls are clad in simple white, while the red couches create a striking contrast. The wallpaper with delicate circular patterns creates a playful ambiance. The plush and lavish rug makes the entire living room cosy. The lights have been placed aesthetically to make the area spacious and cheerful. The entire décor of the living area has been intelligently designed to utilise the available space to the greatest possible extent.
The dining area is an extension of the living room and is accentuated by the suspended light fitting in sharp black. The pendant light also puts the dining area in the spotlight. Another highlight is the white and beige rug which is ultra-stylish and also adds lots of snugness and warmth to the entire space. The table and the chairs exude a vintage charm and the chairs have been upholstered in rich black leather. The cosy vibe of this dining area is perfect for private and heart to heart dinner time conversations.
The bedroom is full of interesting details. The bed sports stunning bedding and pillows covered with fancy floral designs. The wall mounted quirky shelves surrounding the television are a unique addition to the bedroom. And the wooden wall panels break the monotony of pale grey and white in the room. The colour palette is simple with grey, white, black and light wooden hues taking the centre stage. The bedroom is not just comfy but also stylish and has lots of functionality to offer.
Though the décor of the bathroom is minimal, it is elegant and fresh. The sanitary wares are sleek and contemporary, with the under-sink cabinet providing ample space for storage. A strip of bright green mosaic tiles makes for visual interest and contrasts the white glossy walls amazingly well. A miniature potted plant near the sink brings a whiff of nature inside.
This simple but trendy Brazilian abode is a mix of homely textures, cheerful hues and elegant ideas which unite decor and utilitarian values seamlessly. For more ideas, check out another home tour - A Royal Chennai Villa Full of Mystery!