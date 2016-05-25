A Small family home that shines like Gold!

Though the décor of the bathroom is minimal, it is elegant and fresh. The sanitary wares are sleek and contemporary, with the under-sink cabinet providing ample space for storage. A strip of bright green mosaic tiles makes for visual interest and contrasts the white glossy walls amazingly well. A miniature potted plant near the sink brings a whiff of nature inside.

This simple but trendy Brazilian abode is a mix of homely textures, cheerful hues and elegant ideas which unite decor and utilitarian values seamlessly. For more ideas, check out another home tour - A Royal Chennai Villa Full of Mystery!