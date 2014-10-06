When the weather is nice, there is no question that we would prefer to spend all of our time outside. There is something so luxurious about outdoor living. Any activity, whether it is eating, reading the paper, or simply sitting down and relaxing, suddenly becomes much more enjoyable when it's taking place outside. Of course, in order to truly take advantage of the benefits of the outdoor world at your home, you need to have a living space set up in the open air. Today on homify, we look at some sunny and inspiring examples of outdoor living spaces designed by our own Indian experts!