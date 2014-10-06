Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Outdoor living spaces

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

When the weather is nice, there is no question that we would prefer to spend all of our time outside. There is something so luxurious about outdoor living. Any activity, whether it is eating, reading the paper, or simply sitting down and relaxing, suddenly becomes much more enjoyable when it's taking place outside. Of course, in order to truly take advantage of the benefits of the outdoor world at your home, you need to have a living space set up in the open air. Today on homify, we look at some sunny and inspiring examples of outdoor living spaces designed by our own Indian experts!

Concept bedrooms
What do you think of these outdoor living spaces? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks