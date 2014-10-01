Inspiring office design

No matter what our professions, most of us spend at least part of each day in an office. Some commute to a nine to five job, while others prefer to set up an office or study right in the comfort of their own home. If you are in process of setting up an office, whether in a office building or at your house, take some time to think about under what conditions you work the best. Maybe you need complete silence with absolutely no distractions. Or maybe you want to have a little bit of background noise and lots of bright decorations to inspire creativity. Whatever your working style, these photos from our Indian experts are sure to give you some ideas for decorating your office!