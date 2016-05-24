A small family home with a big surprise!

The bathroom comes alive with a brilliant wall of art. The wall behind the WC Unit is a natural scene recreated in intriguing tones of blue and black. A strip of lighting on the ceiling helpfully stops right above this art wall to focus on its massive wonder. Wood for the countertop and stone below makes quite a statement in this bathroom.

This small home speaks of high design values and simple yet chic design pleasures that bring fantasies alive. Greenery all around and an imaginative cottage like façade with myriad pops of colour and charm within – that's what makes this home tick.