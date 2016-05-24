A small family home with a big surprise!

The lush countryside, replete with quaint rustic touches and a refreshing green cover welcomes you in Tiete, Sao Paulo. This Brazilian province is well known for its verdant natural delights as well as a vibrant culture that dots the landscape with simple structures and pops of colour. The Casa FBN is one such home that caught our attention with its countryside appeal and a chalet style design. Designed by Canatelli Arquitetura E Design, in Tiete, this home is a refreshingly simple structure with oodles of class, visual appeal and unique decorative accents. We invite you to take a tour of this abode with us and get inspired by its bold beauty!
The facade of this home will make you believe that you have chanced upon the pretty abode of your favourite fairytale character. Maybe you will find Snow White dancing away with the seven dwarfs here, or Goldilocks enjoying piping hot porridge with the three bears? The brown and terracotta façade will have you believe that anything is possible here! Walk along the earthy red pathway which winds around the home to create a semi circular garden up front, to know what we are talking about.
The staircase and entrance of the home invite you with clean modern lines. Yet, the charming cottage-like vibe has been kept alive with the help of the warm and soothing tones of stone and wood, as these elements balance the contemporary design elements like clear glass. Chrome makes a solid frame to hold the glass balustrade of the staircase, and delights us with its smart crispness. White walls house open alcoves that the ascending stairs disappear into, making for a mysterious, cloud-like feel.
The wooden hues of the kitchen are borrowed from the staircase and infuse the space with a snug, warm and homely charm. Simple beige stone tiles line the floor, as wooden cabinets and a solid wooden island gives this space a log cabin like vibe. Both the island and the countertops house ample storage facilities for organising all cooking essentials. The green wall on one side adds a lovely pop of colour and provides gourmet inspiration! An old school fan on the ceiling makes this traditional space come alive with its open layout.
This is another kitchen in this splendid mansion, which stuns with its power play of forget-me-not blue and pristine white. The floor with its large glossy blue tiles produce almost a mirror-like effect and is a source of visual delight. The shiny and sleek cabinets provide adequate space for housing all the crockery, cutlery, dinnerware and more. And the chrome appliances add a touch of modern cooking pleasures, and complement the blue and white hues of the kitchen effectively.
Hardwood flooring adds to the comfort quotient here as white comes to add some precious fairy dust. You can almost imagine a princess from your favourite fairytale, rubbing her eyes open to wake up in this room. A sprinkling of pink appears on the grey and fuchsia decal on the wall behind the bed, as a simple bed with its bedside tables take up the centre stage. But what we love the most is the practical wall desk near the window, which effortlessly turns study into a fun experience.
The bathroom comes alive with a brilliant wall of art. The wall behind the WC Unit is a natural scene recreated in intriguing tones of blue and black. A strip of lighting on the ceiling helpfully stops right above this art wall to focus on its massive wonder. Wood for the countertop and stone below makes quite a statement in this bathroom.
This small home speaks of high design values and simple yet chic design pleasures that bring fantasies alive. Greenery all around and an imaginative cottage like façade with myriad pops of colour and charm within – that's what makes this home tick.