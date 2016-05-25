A small family home fit for a King!

The historic county of Bedfordshire welcomes us with its towers and squires. Placed in East England, we expected to see plenty of historic and old world architecture in this part of the country. While there was plenty of that, what also surprised us and took our breath away was the simple, no fuss yet expansive and stylish modern home called the Radlett House. Today, we are taking you on a tour of this charmingly linear home designed by Nicolas Tye Architects in Befordshire. So get ready to be inspired!
Tucked behind lush greenery and tall trees that line this quiet neighbourhood, the façade of the Radlett House is one that combines simple straight lines with spiffy details and high design values. Glass and lighting shining through the huge glass windows, make quite a statement in this space. The concrete driveway is a smooth and simple affair that leads right up to porch, and is flanked on either side by tall dense hedges.
The approach is hidden in a long corridor from the porch which is a simple space that takes off from where the driveway left. The glass box on one side and the simple horizontal grills on the large banks of windows add plenty of personality to the home. The pristine white façade is dotted with patches of well manicured lawns that add a green touch to the property. The garage sits on the left with its solid black door. The front door is a sleek yet pretty one with glass on one side and a solid wooden door swinging open to let you in.
The home has been designed in levels that go right down to the basement. The simple design has been set in layers. A wooden and stone terrace wraps around the home and gives it a well grounded look that is in character with the classic appeal of the region. Glass balustrades give this area of the home a chic and open look. An interesting courtyard like structure that lies in the basement, comes into view from this patch.
The interiors are a study in subtle chic design with a distinct white hue and wooden surfaces lining the space. The skylight above brings in plenty of natural light and focuses on the glass and wooden staircase that sits in the centre of the home. The wooden slats are classic in a charming cottage kind of way with glass lining the staircase sides for a modern design distraction. The rich and dark hardwood floor matches the staircase, while wood also lines the top of the balustrades.
The backyard of the home enjoys the presence of an open, wooden terrace that can be seen from the glass doors lining the wall of the living area. You can breeze out through the sliding glass doors and reach the comfortable, wooden picnic like sit out. The solid furniture makes for a camp style look. The corridor also wraps around the side for an alternative entry to this space. Sit here with your favourite beverage, or enjoy a hearty Sunday brunch here with family and friends, to make the best use of the cosy yet open outdoor space.
The linear design of this space wraps around for an interesting walkabout that takes you into the bowels of the property, which is an open courtyard, lined with stone and wood. Glass, steel, wood and concrete come together to form an architectural delight called home.
