A Traditional home with an extraordinary charm!

The Modern Barn by Specht Architects is a 20th century gambrel hay barn in Texas, which was reconstructed after it was almost burnt to the ground in a catastrophic fire. Many of the traditional features of the barn were retained while setting up the modern building. The beautiful barn is environment-friendly and has many active green features, like a new in-slab radiant floor heating system and a full-cavity polyisocyanurate insulation system. The grain silo from the traditional barn has been preserved too. The interiors of the home on the other hand, are full of interesting modern features and unique details. The lavish and tasteful use of wood will surely leave you spellbound! So let us explore the brilliant design and décor of this revamped barn set amidst manicured lawns and towering trees.
The new façade of the barn has been designed to resemble the traditional vernacular style of the old one, and its neutral colour scheme preserves the original character of the structure. The barn appears timeless and exudes old world charm through its white palette. The beautiful greenery surrounding the barn and the entire structure reminds one of country style living. The interiors are well connected with the exteriors by the numerous windows which encircle the house. Inside this traditional structure is a revamped modern space which is replete with ultra-stylish, contemporary and sleek design and décor touches.
The old fashioned yet charming structure sits in the middle of verdant greens in its white and grey glory! A sufficient number of glass doors and windows allow the inhabitants to admire the beauty of the outdoors from the inside of the barn. The neutral tones of the exterior walls and the dark grey quirkily sloping roof stand out without effort in a bright green landscape. The lower level houses the huge open living room while the upper level has the master bedroom, bathroom, library, wardrobes and access to the pool and garden at the north end of the site. Now let's take a closer view of the residence.
The living space has a modern and chic design. It is situated on the ground floor and seamlessly integrates with the kitchen and the dining space. The unique features of the large living space are the overhead horizontal structural beams which offset the lateral forces and also hold the roof together. The timber tones and crisp shades of white have been wonderfully combined throughout the entire space, for a warm and welcoming appeal. The exquisite fireplace is made of blackened steel and provides heat to the living area during cooler months.
The dining space has a gorgeous and chic interior scheme which is trendy and cosy as well. The trendiness of the dining space is very well evident in the clear acrylic dining chairs; while the sturdy dark table creates contrast and makes the dining space chic. The hanging light fitting glowing over the table creates a sophisticated and lavish ambiance. A fresh bunch of flowers add a hint of nature and softens the austere wooden hues of this space.
The luxurious master suite of the barn is located on the first floor and over the kitchen. The master suite has a loft built out of pre-finished maple plywood and polished timber floorboard. The décor of the master bedroom is luxurious yet modest, and is spacious with very minimal elements contributing to the simplicity of the bedroom. The long bank of windows allows lots of natural light to infiltrate the bedroom, and infuse it with a happy vibe.
The stunning bathroom is a striking space in every sense. Everything about it is inviting and charming. You can’t help but feel an understated sense of opulence in this space. The textured tiles on the floor create a sanctuary-like ambiance in the bathroom. The huge standalone tub is pure luxury. The statement chairs that sit in the corner also add to the lavish and laidback aura of the bathroom. The bathtub is constructed from neutral-hued stones, and its beauty comes alive with the help of the vase of greens at the far end. The sand coloured tiles of the walk in shower space and the predominantly white colour scheme of the bathroom walls impart the earthy and relaxing essence which promises sheer rejuvenation.
So you have now seen what thoughtful planning and designing can achieve, right? The barn is a heady concoction of countryside magic and urban comforts, and hence perfect for a happy family to reside in.