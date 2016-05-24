A Traditional home with an extraordinary charm!

The stunning bathroom is a striking space in every sense. Everything about it is inviting and charming. You can’t help but feel an understated sense of opulence in this space. The textured tiles on the floor create a sanctuary-like ambiance in the bathroom. The huge standalone tub is pure luxury. The statement chairs that sit in the corner also add to the lavish and laidback aura of the bathroom. The bathtub is constructed from neutral-hued stones, and its beauty comes alive with the help of the vase of greens at the far end. The sand coloured tiles of the walk in shower space and the predominantly white colour scheme of the bathroom walls impart the earthy and relaxing essence which promises sheer rejuvenation.

So you have now seen what thoughtful planning and designing can achieve, right? The barn is a heady concoction of countryside magic and urban comforts, and hence perfect for a happy family to reside in. Here’s another tour to fuel your creativity further - The classic, the modern and the eclectic – A stunning Gurgaon home.