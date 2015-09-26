6 fantastic tropical theme decor ideas

Want to feel like you are on vacation everyday? Then decorate your home with a tropical theme. A tropical theme home exudes an airy and light feel that instantly relaxes you after a tired day. The moment one hears the word tropical, one's mind is instantly filled with images of pristine beaches, lush greenery, cool wind, wicker furniture, and so much more. Tropical theme homes ideally involve minimal furniture, large spaces that are designed with keeping in mind the lightness and serenity of holiday homes. One can use subtle colours like whites and creams or vibrant colours that bring a dynamic look to your home.

Here are some ideas that you can take inspiration from.