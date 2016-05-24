8 Simple tricks to keep your small Indian kitchen neat and clean!

The Indian Kitchen being the busiest space in most homes tends to bear the brunt of fast-paced activities all day long. When working in the kitchen there is bound to be mess and clutter. However, how do you think your kitchen looks after the meals have been prepared? Does it still look unkempt? How you maintain the kitchen post use, sets an impression whether your kitchen is a clean, clutter free and a tidy place irrespective of its decor and style. Smaller kitchens need even more attention when is comes to space utilization and maintenance. So here are 9 tips to keep your kitchen neat, orderly and immaculate.
Look around the kitchen. Do you see things that are not in use and may not be needed in the near future? Get rid of them and go minimalistic, a little bit of colour like in this stunning kitchen can do wonders. It will be easier to maintain a kitchen when there's less stuff to take care of.
This is a classic kitchen cupboard that helps you store all the groceries and appliances neatly, like the food processor and toaster. If you are in a rented apartment and do not wish to invest in installing cabinets, a kitchen cupboard serves the purpose very well.
This cylindrical drawer by H2O Design Studios is a very clever design as uses up very little space and helps you neatly arrange your pasta. Ease of access and good to look at are added benefits! Bring in more of this kind of smart storage to your kitchen.
Cutlery tends to mess up the look of the kitchen if not stored correctly. The culprit is often a lack of a dedicated and easily accessible place to store them. Make sure you make enough room for all your cutlery to be placed in drawers with separators.
Built-in appliances like the microwave, OTG and refrigerator involve a bigger investment but worth the money and effort. Your kitchen will look sleeker, more modern and definitely neater than a regular kitchen.
Clean up your appliances especially as you do not want any food crumbs left behind that can cause bigger problems later.
A little cleaning effort after every use will help you maintain your kitchen better. Stains will be easier to handle and kitchen space will be more hygienic. A little discipline will go a long way in keeping your kitchen bright and shiny new.
Like all other rooms in the house, the kitchen also needs a thorough cleanup once in a while and in fact more often than others. So don a cleaner's cap and set for a deep cleaning weekend session.
With Indian meals that involve a lot of stove top cooking, newly built kitchens tend to start deteriorating with the smells, oil stains and even humidity due to tropical conditions. It helps to have a good amount of ventilation that lets in fresh air and sun regularly.
A few structural changes when building the kitchen, inclusion of smart storage and regular maintenance will help keep your kitchen neat and tidy. For more ideas on a beautiful kitchen, checkout this ideabook on Dynamic kitchen ideas.