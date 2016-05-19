A Stunning Contemporary Home in the Lap of Nature

West Lake Hills Residence is a modern home designed by Specht Architects from Austin, Texas, and wows with its simple but brilliant design and decor. Its contemporary structure is the result of renovation and expansion of an old modest dwelling in the midst of a breathtaking landscape. The old oak trees that inhabit the place have been very well preserved, and surround the new structure. The home is an environmental friendly sanctuary with lots of attention to detail and state-of-the-art furnishing throughout the entire space.
At all times, you will feel a strong connection with nature while exploring this residence. The densely tree-covered site of the house in Austin, Texas is a natural paradise, and lends the illusion of a countryside getaway. The interiors have been adorned in a tasteful and sensible manner, with sudden pops of vibrant hues here and there. The backyard pool completes the magical impact of this abode. So let’s take a tour to see more!
The house is an uncomplicated structure which celebrates the beauty of linearity with elegance. Subtle and neutral colours for the exterior walls and the ample use of glass give it a modern and modish appearance. Tall trees and lush lawns do the rest! A paved pathway leads to the house and sports quirky gaps through which you can catch a glimpse of the greenery below the paving tiles.
The interiors of this home have been intelligently designed to embrace the beautiful landscape surrounding the building. The natural exteriors effortlessly blend with the interiors via the massive glass doors of the living room. The living space is full of stylish elements like the plush rug, the charming fireplace, the comfy sofa and armchairs, the visually arresting painting, the glass coffee tables and the quirky blue footrests. The fireplace especially lends warmth on a cold evening, and along with the painting atop it, makes for the focal point of this room. Natural light pours in gently throughout the day and the splendid view of the landscape through the windows is a sheer delight for the senses.
The home boasts of a unique study or library and den; and steals the show with its bold orange look. An earthy-hued L-shaped sofa along with a comfy ottoman provides ample seating for everyone to read together or enjoy a hearty discussion about a famous novel. Patterned cushions in black, white and turquoise, complement the sectional nicely. The ceiling lights and the strategically placed lamps on the book shelves light up the space romantically. The study area also has a lot of eclectic elements like the quirky rug, the decorative table lamp, the side table, which make it a perfect haven for hours of brainstorming.
The kitchen is spacious, bright, airy and beautiful. It lovingly embraces the lushness of the exteriors and flaunts a smart modular design. Cooking is a sheer delight in this kitchen especially with the beautiful landscape in front of your eyes. The kitchen is generously lit by natural light during the day and has aesthetically placed ceiling lights to light up the place in the evenings. Glossy functional cabinets, fresh flower arrangements and artworks add to the gourmet enchantment of this zone. The adjacent breakfast bar is an interesting addition to the place, with its minimalistic white high chairs.
The bathrooms of this abode are spacious and elegant as well. The décor of this bathroom particularly, is minimal and has enough storage to keep the area clutter-free. The space sports unique lighting especially on either side of the wall mirrors. It also receives adequate natural light through the glass windows on the left during the day. The double sinks and the long countertop is a sleek and chic affair, and offers sufficient room for arranging the most used toiletries.
The beauty of the backyard has been gorgeously enhanced by the old oak trees and the lush greenery of the site. The expansive deck lined with cosy recliners is the perfect spot for unwinding with a book or sipping on your favourite drink while you watch the breeze cause ripples on the pool water. The pool undoubtedly creates a relaxing ambience and enriches the beauty of this serene house. The deck leads to an outdoor shaded seating area if you take the wide stairs. This area is ideal for alfresco dining or hosting a barbeque or pool party!
This remarkable contemporary residence offers nothing less than the joys you normally experience on a vacation. It lets you reconnect with your natural roots and breathe in fresh air, away from the din of the city.