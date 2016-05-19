A Stunning Contemporary Home in the Lap of Nature

West Lake Hills Residence is a modern home designed by Specht Architects from Austin, Texas, and wows with its simple but brilliant design and decor. Its contemporary structure is the result of renovation and expansion of an old modest dwelling in the midst of a breathtaking landscape. The old oak trees that inhabit the place have been very well preserved, and surround the new structure. The home is an environmental friendly sanctuary with lots of attention to detail and state-of-the-art furnishing throughout the entire space.

At all times, you will feel a strong connection with nature while exploring this residence. The densely tree-covered site of the house in Austin, Texas is a natural paradise, and lends the illusion of a countryside getaway. The interiors have been adorned in a tasteful and sensible manner, with sudden pops of vibrant hues here and there. The backyard pool completes the magical impact of this abode. So let’s take a tour to see more!