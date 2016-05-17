9 Tips to decorate a small puja room!

Puja rooms have always been an important part of Indian homes as they provide a peaceful place for prayer and rituals to take place. The puja room may take up a separate room in the house or be integrated into the main living area. Typically, it is often decorated with oil lamps, fresh flowers, and brass ornaments, however there are many other ways to decorate a puja room too. Today, we're going to discuss 10 unique tips to decorate a puja room. It's always a good idea to keep your puja room looking fresh and vibrant as it is believed that it provides positive energy for the household.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration to decorate your puja room through this idea guide. Let's browse through these ideas shall we?