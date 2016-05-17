9 Tips to decorate a small puja room!

Puja rooms have always been an important part of Indian homes as they provide a peaceful place for prayer and rituals to take place. The puja room may take up a separate room in the house or be integrated into the main living area. Typically, it is often decorated with oil lamps, fresh flowers, and brass ornaments, however there are many other ways to decorate a puja room too. Today, we're going to discuss 10 unique tips to decorate a puja room. It's always a good idea to keep your puja room looking fresh and vibrant as it is believed that it provides positive energy for the household.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration to decorate your puja room through this idea guide. Let's browse through these ideas shall we?
Incorporate some wooden elements or decor to your puja room to give it a unique rustic edge and a cosy feel. Although it is uncommon to use wood in puja rooms, wood can have a very natural grounding earthy energy to it that does well to create a serene environment for the puja room.
Employ mood lighting to create a suitable atmosphere in the puja room. For example, the mood lighting shown here casts a beautiful shadow that spirals around the ceiling creating a beautiful effect that compliments the circular mandala used as a backdrop for the altar.
The beautiful puja room pictured here is designed by The Orange Lane, interior designers and decorators based in Mumbai, India.
To enhance and make your puja room more vibrant, try decorating the entrance. For example, you can stick religious symbols and pictures on the door to your puja room or hang a beaded curtain to create an appealing entrance.
Although stained glass is typically seen in churches rather than in temples, we think it would look great in a puja room. Pictured here, we can see a stained glass attached to the ceiling of the puja room and beautifully illuminated with lights, creating a warm glow that is sure to make you feel at peace.
Puja rooms are usually decorated with brass embellishments like oil lamps and bells. To give the puja room a slightly different Indian feel, design it with unique brass decor pieces.
For a contemporary looking puja room, consider using colourful LED lighting to brighten up the space. This is especially effective if you have a plain looking puja room.
One of the easiest ways to add new life to your puja room is to give it a fresh coat of paint. The cheery sunny yellow colour used here is perfect for creating a bright atmosphere with positive vibes and high energy.
For a more modern looking puja room, employ candle holders instead of using oil lamps. They are also less messy and can give your puja room a unique look. You can mix and match different styles of candle holders to create an eclectic look.
Traditionally, puja rooms always had some kind of floor decoration or rangoli. Today, most Indian homes leave this out, but we think it's a real shame as it adds to the authentic puja room experience.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 7 simple tips to upgrade your home.