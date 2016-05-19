A Contemporary home for the modern Family!

The leisurely and warm wooden deck of this residence overlooks a calm, blue swimming pool which promises a refreshing dip on a hot summer's day. The deck sports an outdoor dining arrangement, and is shaded by a fashionable wooden structure with a slatted appearance. The rich, dark wooden canopy is littered with recessed lights which glow romantically over the entire scene, while a couple of comfy recliners lie close by for you to unwind in peace.

This home plays with a variety of elements that make it a structure which is trendy yet homely and welcoming. It oozes with a modish quotient thanks to the walls of glass and the parapets and terraces that are made of symmetrically placed wooden slats, while the décor materials inside ensure a warm vibe. For more inspiring ideas, check out another home tour - A Dream Home in Chennai for the Modern Family!