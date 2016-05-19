A Contemporary home for the modern Family!

Exploring the urban and sophisticated province of Johannesburg has filled us with precious design inspirations, thanks to the awe inspiring structures and architectural beauties that one can find on its creative and scenic landscape. Designed by the famed Meulen Architects in Johannesburg, we found this gem called House Abo. The impressive residence is a contemporary visual delight, and stuns with its stylish linear accents, use of wood and glass, and its luxury and comfort! You will soon discover that every nook and cranny of this abode is focused on functionality, as well as unique aesthetics and corporeal indulgences. We welcome you into this trendy yet warm home, to take a walk, as the dramatic surroundings unfold around you!
The façade of this home is an artistic space with a strong linear vibe and geometrical precision. The beams are like artsy straight lines and have been used in a wonderful power play of style against the lavish glass backdrop. This makes the home look like a dramatic glass box holding many delights within, as the lighting from inside shines through. A tranquil pool, a warm wooden walkway and abundance of manicured greens complete the look.
Setting a warm yet modern vibe in the living room, the different elements of wood and grey come together to create a classic design scheme, which is forever trendy. Modern furniture, upholstered in chic grey gets a visual lift thanks to the low wooden shelf that stands on one side. A wooden staircase in a metal and glass frame adds to the wooden touches in this space. The play of the different textures makes for an inviting vibe which spreads over the rest of the expanse lined with glass and slats. This living room, much like the rest of the home, is flooded by a profusion of natural light thanks to the expansive glass walls that line the home.
Warm copper makes for a charming farmhouse feel and sets the mood for laughter and family dinners at the large farmhouse style wooden table. The homely feel of this dining room retains its trendy bearings with the help of clean lined solid wooden furniture as the simple but chic copper lamps hang above, proudly surveying the scene. Bright floral decorations add a hint of natural freshness too.
The white and chrome kitchen is a chef’s delight with its sparkling appliances and smart organisational hacks. The symmetrical play of elements including the cabinets and the other storage facilities makes this a stylish area. The dining room and the staircase can be conveniently viewed from here.
The bedroom is a statement in luxurious comfort thanks to its peach hued walls and the sliding glass doors that create an entry point for lots of natural light. The lamps hanging on one side, suspended from the beam over the bed, and the wallpapered panel behind the bed and its cushioned headboard, make this a space where you can truly relax. Also, the grey bed complements the peach hued walls perfectly as the cream coloured recliner blends in. This compact room also houses a white entertainment unit with a television. Books and bric-a-brac mark the rest of the space.
The leisurely and warm wooden deck of this residence overlooks a calm, blue swimming pool which promises a refreshing dip on a hot summer's day. The deck sports an outdoor dining arrangement, and is shaded by a fashionable wooden structure with a slatted appearance. The rich, dark wooden canopy is littered with recessed lights which glow romantically over the entire scene, while a couple of comfy recliners lie close by for you to unwind in peace.
This home plays with a variety of elements that make it a structure which is trendy yet homely and welcoming. It oozes with a modish quotient thanks to the walls of glass and the parapets and terraces that are made of symmetrically placed wooden slats, while the décor materials inside ensure a warm vibe.