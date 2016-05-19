A Luxurious Family Abode Filled with Stunning Design Elements

Today, we are in the urban, vibrant and posh environs of Johannesburg, which is dotted by a number of structures and homes that are worth visiting. This area is known for its beautifully designed lavish residences and the House Brian in no different. This home, designed by Meulen Architects in Johannesburg, excited us with its classy colour palette and grounded qualities that bring one’s attention to the sleek design scheme here. The ample use of wood, glass and sudden dashes of metal will also delight you for sure. We invite you to talk a walk around this expansive property and enjoy the refreshing qualities of its design and exquisite decor.
The sandy brown and grey hues of the area come alive in the façade of this home as well. Shaded by palm trees, this deceivingly simple looking home is laid out in layers of geometrical shapes, which beckon the visitor with its swanky designs. Artful illumination makes the home come alive with a strategic play of light and shadow.
The various nooks and corners of the home hide stylish surprises like this one. This wooden and grey corner is marked with an earthy tiled wall which brings the subtle colours of the sierra into focus. The sleek wooden slats above look solid while greenery sits pretty along the grey structure and its sconce lighting. Glass opens up the space and creates an expansive look as you approach the home’s entrance.
The sophisticated living room introduces a classy and trendy colour palette of black and copper which creates a unique opulent feel. These elements have been coupled with elements of a typical loft design, like the exposed concrete wall finish that hangs over the uber stylish living room. These touches ground the area and give it a relaxed aura. The copper lamps hanging at random heights make for a look that is enticing and visually intriguing. The shine of the metal adds a dose of pizzazz too. And last but not the least; the expansive glazing lets you unwind on the comfy sofas while you admire the lushness of nature outside and the serenity of the pool.
Glossy surfaces meet high end design and classy lighting in this kitchen. The modern and practical kitchen is a large and open one that plays with varied shades of brown to create a cosy, warm ambiance. The trendy table at one end with its gleaming white linear edges adds to the eclectic feel, while bunches of glorious lilies infuse the space with freshness.
Like a luxurious camp site that unfolds in the middle of a jungle, surrounded by lush greenery and the cries of unknown beasts, this bathroom is the perfect spot to unwind and soak in a dose of high end luxury. The wooden floors and the sliding glass doors open straight into the heart of the greenery that is a part of this property. Wooden slats make for a parapet on top, sitting pretty with the high quality design finishes. Inside, stone and white fixtures make for a clean and good looking space.
Sit here with a cup of your favourite hot beverage and listen to the birds calling out to each other from their high perches. Or simply relax with a book and relish some shut eye. Have parties or quiet dinners to enjoy this space to the hilt. Either ways, this space will beckon you again and again with its shady patch and wooden hues, as well as the simple touches like the sleek white recliner that makes for a comfortable space to relax in.
This home is a comfortable yet luxurious space that brings in a heavy dose of style that is not overpowering at all. Myriad lavish elements and ideas have been combined in this abode to help aesthetics and functionality coexist in peace.