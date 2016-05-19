A Luxurious Family Abode Filled with Stunning Design Elements

Sit here with a cup of your favourite hot beverage and listen to the birds calling out to each other from their high perches. Or simply relax with a book and relish some shut eye. Have parties or quiet dinners to enjoy this space to the hilt. Either ways, this space will beckon you again and again with its shady patch and wooden hues, as well as the simple touches like the sleek white recliner that makes for a comfortable space to relax in.

This home is a comfortable yet luxurious space that brings in a heavy dose of style that is not overpowering at all. Myriad lavish elements and ideas have been combined in this abode to help aesthetics and functionality coexist in peace. Take another home tour to fuel your creativity - A Dream Home For The Modern-Day Family!