6 ways to incorporate a TV in your home

Like someone said, if there is no TV in your home, what will you point all your furniture towards? A home without a TV is like a body without a soul, or almost. But too often people include a TV in their home on a boring old wall and that becomes like a sore thumb that sticks out in the beautiful decor of the rest of your home. So if you are looking for a way to incorporate a TV in your home, but in a beautiful aesthetic way, here are 6 simple ways.