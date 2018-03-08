Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 electronic appliances for a modern Indian home

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
apartment 904, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Loading admin actions …

Modern lifestyles call for modern amenities and gadgets. We are surrounded by electronic appliances that help make our lives more convenient. In fact, we do not even realise how dependent we are on our appliances and with better technology, the dependency is only going to increase. When getting electronic appliances for your home, why not choose the ones that are not only smarter but look sleek and stylish too. Your refrigerator, microwave, television or even the coffee maker need not be a sore sight in the kitchen or the living room. Use them to update the look of your room to a futuristic one. Here's an ideabook that guides you how to do just that!

Super Slim TV

Tv Unit iSTUDIO Architecture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
iSTUDIO Architecture

Tv Unit

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

Television viewing experience has changed drastically in last decade. Bigger, slimmer, brighter and smarter is the norm. The flat screen with a huge screen is like a wall art itself in the media room!

Kitchen hood

NUAGE, ELICA ELICA
ELICA

NUAGE

ELICA
ELICA
ELICA

Your kitchen hood need not be a bulky appliance hanging on top of the gas stove. This futuristic design by Elicia, Italy blends with the wall, creating an artistic feature instead. Very discreet and elegant at the same time.

Built in appliances

Designer styling Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Designer styling

Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Built in oven and dishwasher ensure a smooth finish to the kitchen counters and cabinets. By choosing similar color tones, you can help make your kitchen look very modern and chic.

Stove top

Raw Concrete Loft Kitchen Concrete LCDA Modern kitchen Concrete Grey
Concrete LCDA

Raw Concrete Loft Kitchen

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

Does it even look like a place where you would cook your meals? How sleek and elegant is this induction cook top! The minimalistic design renders an ultra polished look to the kitchen.

Coffee Maker

Franke A200: Genuss ist, wenn alles stimmt, Franke Coffee Systems GmbH Franke Coffee Systems GmbH KitchenElectronics
Franke Coffee Systems GmbH

Franke Coffee Systems GmbH
Franke Coffee Systems GmbH
Franke Coffee Systems GmbH

A chic, smart and compact coffee maker has all the making of your best buddy. Enjoy your coffee in style with a good looking coffee maker that will make your kitchen look even better!

Wall mounted toaster

Slim toaster, Studio MU•CA Studio MU•CA KitchenElectronics
Studio MU•CA

Studio MU•CA
Studio MU•CA
Studio MU•CA

This Slim Toaster can be mounted on the wall where it takes up much less space than its conventional counterparts. A really clever and super practical appliance that can make your life easier and help you save precious kitchen space.


Do you see a refrigerator?

Made to Match Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Made to Match

Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Find the fridge in this picture! It's easy to get confused. Your kitchen may look like its straight out of a futuristic hollywood movie; uber stylish, modern and sleek.

Discreet Dishwasher

DishDrawer(TM) Dishwasher Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

DishDrawer(TM) Dishwasher

Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

No one would ever know there's a dishwasher hiding in there under the kitchen counter! With coordinated drawer handles and similar finishing touches, appliances can be customized completely to blend in easily with the rest of kitchen decor.

Built in Oven

Large 77L multi-function pyro oven Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Large 77L multi-function pyro oven

Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

An oven that's built into your kitchen wall. Add to that, the no fuss design and cabinet/ wall color that matches the appliance helps create a sleek look in the kitchen. 

Overhead Projector

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern media room
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

A remote controlled projector that pops out from the ceiling to reveal itself and a massive screen accompanied with surround sound! This is every movie lover's dream. You may not enjoy going to theatres anymore when you can enjoy great movie experiences at home.

With fast paced technology, it makes a lot of sense to invest in futuristic designs as electronics tend to get redundant pretty soon. Good news is that there are now varied options and appliance customization is possible that will help turn your Indian kitchen from regular to modern.

24 images of well-decorated toilets to enchant you
You think you would like to add any of these appliances to your home? Tell us which one.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks