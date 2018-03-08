10 electronic appliances for a modern Indian home

Modern lifestyles call for modern amenities and gadgets. We are surrounded by electronic appliances that help make our lives more convenient. In fact, we do not even realise how dependent we are on our appliances and with better technology, the dependency is only going to increase. When getting electronic appliances for your home, why not choose the ones that are not only smarter but look sleek and stylish too. Your refrigerator, microwave, television or even the coffee maker need not be a sore sight in the kitchen or the living room. Use them to update the look of your room to a futuristic one. Here's an ideabook that guides you how to do just that!
Television viewing experience has changed drastically in last decade. Bigger, slimmer, brighter and smarter is the norm. The flat screen with a huge screen is like a wall art itself in the media room!
Your kitchen hood need not be a bulky appliance hanging on top of the gas stove. This futuristic design by Elicia, Italy blends with the wall, creating an artistic feature instead. Very discreet and elegant at the same time.
Built in oven and dishwasher ensure a smooth finish to the kitchen counters and cabinets. By choosing similar color tones, you can help make your kitchen look very modern and chic.
Does it even look like a place where you would cook your meals? How sleek and elegant is this induction cook top! The minimalistic design renders an ultra polished look to the kitchen.
A chic, smart and compact coffee maker has all the making of your best buddy. Enjoy your coffee in style with a good looking coffee maker that will make your kitchen look even better!
This Slim Toaster can be mounted on the wall where it takes up much less space than its conventional counterparts. A really clever and super practical appliance that can make your life easier and help you save precious kitchen space.
Find the fridge in this picture! It's easy to get confused. Your kitchen may look like its straight out of a futuristic hollywood movie; uber stylish, modern and sleek.
No one would ever know there's a dishwasher hiding in there under the kitchen counter! With coordinated drawer handles and similar finishing touches, appliances can be customized completely to blend in easily with the rest of kitchen decor.
An oven that's built into your kitchen wall. Add to that, the no fuss design and cabinet/ wall color that matches the appliance helps create a sleek look in the kitchen.
A remote controlled projector that pops out from the ceiling to reveal itself and a massive screen accompanied with surround sound! This is every movie lover's dream. You may not enjoy going to theatres anymore when you can enjoy great movie experiences at home.
With fast paced technology, it makes a lot of sense to invest in futuristic designs as electronics tend to get redundant pretty soon. Good news is that there are now varied options and appliance customization is possible that will help turn your Indian kitchen from regular to modern.