A dead giveaway that there is a girl's touch to the decor of a room are cushions! Why is it that women love cushions so much? Maybe because they are soft and comfy? Maybe because cushions are the best way to turn any corner into a snooze zone? Or maybe simply because bright colourful cushions cheer up even the most drab decor. Whatever be the reason, having plenty of cushions around is always helpful. If you are wondering where to place these cushions, here are 7 easy ways to use cushions at home.
A bunch of bright cushions on the sofa, not only makes it look better, but also makes it more comfy to lounge in it. So pick out cushions in colours that contrast with the colour of your sofa, like in this room designed by DESIGN KKARMA (INDIA) from Mumbai, and opt for brighter colours unless your sofa itself is too bright. Also, do arrange them neatly on the sofa, otherwise they'll make your sofa look like a dump.
A few cushions placed neatly on a settee, divan, or even a futon, can make it look prettier. This will also help to turn the settee or futon into a daybed for yourself and your guests. You can opt for cushions that match the upholstery or bedding, like the one's here, or go for contrasting shades to create a more dramatic effect.
Be it in your bedroom or the guest bedroom, a few cushions always help to improve it's look. A few bright cushions in a shade that matches the curtains or a rug, like in this bedroom here, can add a hotel like sophistication to any bedroom. Colourful cushions look good on a neutral light or dark bedding. But if your bedding has too many patterns, opt for solid single colour cushions.
Kid's love pillow fights, add to it some cushions and they are bound to have fun! But fights aside, cushions can be used innovatively to incorporate their favourite cartoon character, or something they love, like the birds here in this room. Cushions can help you add a touch of your kid's personality to his or her room and give them something to hug if they are afraid to sleep alone.
A slightly more unconventional place for cushions is the window ledge. If you have a wide enough ledge inside your home, next to window, you can turn this into a comfortable seating area with a few cushions like here. You can read a book, enjoy a cup of tea, or just chat on your phone in this cushioned corner anytime.
If you have a foyer with an empty bench, or a bench behind your door to take off one's shoes, or a wrought iron bench in your backyard or patio, soften it up and make it a cosier place by adding a few cushions on it. You can opt for cushions in any colour or pattern, as long as it blends in with the decor of the rest of the room. Avoid green for benches in the garden, as it blends in with the colour of the grass.
Finally, cushions can be decorative pieces by themselves, and not just pillows to rest your back or head on. You can pick a few small cushions in earthy textures and place them on a side table for purely decorative reasons, like the one's in this living room designed by MONICA KHANNA DESIGNS in New Delhi. Mirror work, patchwork and jute embroidery will make them even more interesting decorative items. If you are looking to add a little personal touch to your home, here are 6 tips that will definitely help you.