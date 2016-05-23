A dead giveaway that there is a girl's touch to the decor of a room are cushions! Why is it that women love cushions so much? Maybe because they are soft and comfy? Maybe because cushions are the best way to turn any corner into a snooze zone? Or maybe simply because bright colourful cushions cheer up even the most drab decor. Whatever be the reason, having plenty of cushions around is always helpful. If you are wondering where to place these cushions, here are 7 easy ways to use cushions at home.