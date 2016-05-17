As you walk from room to room in your home, do you find the decor dull and boring? Have the colours on the wall faded with time? Do the bedsheets look worn out and over used? Does everything look too simple? Do you want to breathe in a little life in your home, but without burning a hole on your pocket? Well then these 7 simple tips to upgrade your home will definitely come in handy. Try these and see how easy it is to turn things around.
A simple way to brighten up a small room, or a dull wall, is to add a glamorous mirror on it! Add a lovely mirror, like the ornate golden mirror like here and see how your wall looks from drab to fab in just a few seconds. A contrasting wall paper or paint, like the one here designed by FURNISHTURF from Mumbai, will make the mirror stand out even more.
A boring living or dining area can easily get a new lease of life with a brand new feature wall. Painting or papering an entire room may be more expensive, but revamping a single wall is much cheaper and easier to do. So pick a plain wall in your home and transform it into something truly beautiful by opting for a bright floral wallpaper like here, or colour it up in a bright shade like yellow, orange or teal.
Bare flooring can end up making a room look dull, particularly the neutral tile flooring that one finds in most apartments. A simple hack for this is to opt for a bright and cheerful rug. This will not only enliven up your floor, but the entire room. If you have light coloured or wooden furniture, a bright colourful rug like the one here curated by KASHMIR MODERNART GALLERY is the perfect way to brighten up the room.
A sofa is one of those things that people tend to buy for a long time use, perhaps even their entire life. But it also one of those things that becomes dirty an faded over the years, and ends up looking awful and in turn drags down the decor of the rest of the room. Well we have a fix for this. Simply change the upholstery of your existing sofa, and opt for a more plush fabric like silk or velvet, and your sofa will look brand new again!
Just like a sofa, a bed is something that is a one time buy. While repairing or changing an old bed is expensive, replacing old faded bedsheets with bright brand new one's is much simpler. So go ahead and put some new bedsheets and pillow covers on your bedding in bright happy colours, and your bedroom will surely look vibrant.
Whenever a sitting area looks too plain, just add a few colourful cushions, and it is bound to look better! So add new colourful cushions to an empty divan, a rocking chair, or even an outdoor sitting area like this one, and make it look spectacular! If you already have plenty of cushions, buy some new cushion covers in different colours and textures.
While the rest of the home has been perked up, are you wondering what to do with your bathroom to make it more cheery? A new bathmat is the easiest way to add a bit of spunk to your plain old bathroom. You can pick out a bathmat with interesting textures in a soft hue like the one's here, or opt for some funky prints for your kid's bathroom. If you are looking to make not just the inside, but even the outside of your home beautiful, here are 6 useful tips.