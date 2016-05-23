8 Beautiful ideas to make your windows stand out!

Windows allow setting privacy in the house. Let in light and air from outside and enjoy outdoor views or shut them close when you need to keep away from the sights and sounds and need a private space. They are an integral part of the home decor and can help turn the place into a better version of itself. Do not underestimate
window dressing as it can set the pace for your home interiors and even create impressions from outdoors. Let your windows do the talking with these 9 beautiful ideas.
A simple mattress and pillows to match and you have a lovely spot perfect for enjoying a hot cup of tea, chat with a friend or just laze around watching the rains. So simple and so much fun!
You can't go wrong with blinds. Choose the material that's apt for your home. Wooden, fibre, plastic or even cloth fabrics provide immense options. They look timeless and allow complete privacy when needed.
This is another classic. If you have a window sill, don't just use it to keep your phone and keys. Instead, decorate it with potted plants. You would love the positivity that plants bring into the room while onlookers will love the view from outside as well.
Stained glass windows can create dramatic effects in the room decor through its colors and light seeping in through the day. Imagine the room filled with bright pink hues early morning or at dusk. No other window dressing could have such an impact on overall room ambiance.
Think of what happens in the room when the blinding sun rays seep in through the window. The intricate perforation allows a formidable show of spots all day with changing position of the sun. Quite an art work in itself.
Glass bead work curtain provides an eclectic feel to the room. Add colour and sparkle to the house with intricate designs like this one; very unique and so lovely to look at.
Doesn't this image look like straight out of a movie? If you are staying in a high rise apartment, make the most of the height and enjoy the panoramic views of the city with these louvers on the floor to ceiling windows.
When you need the light, but don't need the view, translucent window stickers are perfect for the situation. Low on budget, almost no maintenance and still so pretty!
There are unimaginable ways to spruce up the windows. Make them an important part of the room decor just like the other elements and you would have a room to be proud of.