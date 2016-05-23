Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Beautiful ideas to make your windows stand out!

Zebra Window Blinds / Shades
Windows allow setting privacy in the house. Let in light and air from outside and enjoy outdoor views or shut them close when you need to keep away from the sights and sounds and need a private space. They are an integral part of the home decor and can help turn the place into a better version of itself. Do not underestimate window dressing as it can set the pace for your home interiors and even create impressions from outdoors. Let your windows do the talking with these 9 beautiful ideas.

That cozy window seat

A simple mattress and pillows to match and you have a lovely spot perfect for enjoying a hot cup of tea, chat with a friend or just laze around watching the rains. So simple and so much fun!

Classic Blinds

You can't go wrong with blinds. Choose the material that's apt for your home. Wooden, fibre, plastic or even cloth fabrics provide immense options. They look timeless and allow complete privacy when needed.

Pots on the window sill

This is another classic. If you have a window sill, don't just use it to keep your phone and keys. Instead, decorate it with potted plants. You would love the positivity that plants bring into the room while onlookers will love the view from outside as well.

You can incorporate indoor plants in so many other ways. Have a look at the ideabook that tells you how.

Stained Glass

Stained glass windows can create dramatic effects in the room decor through its colors and light seeping in through the day. Imagine the room filled with bright pink hues early morning or at dusk. No other window dressing could have such an impact on overall room ambiance.

Perforated Shutters

Think of what happens in the room when the blinding sun rays seep in through the window. The intricate perforation allows a formidable show of spots all day with changing position of the sun. Quite an art work in itself.

More on this window here.

Glass work curtain

Glass bead work curtain provides an eclectic feel to the room. Add colour and sparkle to the house with intricate designs like this one; very unique and so lovely to look at.


Room with a view

Doesn't this image look like straight out of a movie? If you are staying in a high rise apartment, make the most of the height and enjoy the panoramic views of the city with these louvers on the floor to ceiling windows.

Window Stickers

When you need the light, but don't need the view, translucent window stickers are perfect for the situation. Low on budget, almost no maintenance and still so pretty!

There are unimaginable ways to spruce up the windows. Make them an important part of the room decor just like the other elements and you would have a room to be proud of.

