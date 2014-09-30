Distinct living room designs

This dreamy lounge is the true example of a room with a 'wow' factor. Where do you start? This crazy lounge concept has been thoughtfully designed by Mybeautifullife designers in Mumbai. The static-like lighting on the roof is mirrored on the polished tile flooring below, immediately igniting our senses and making us feel like we have walked straight into a plasma globe! The art installation hanging from the roof also reminds us of plasma balls and will surely delight the art aficionados amongst us. The pink down lights are in keeping with the plasma globe theme, adding to the space age feel of this room.

