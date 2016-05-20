6 Ways to store more in your small Indian kitchen!

The thing that haunts every urban dweller in India—storage. While the list of things you want to buy keeps increasing, the amount of space you have to keep them in your home is limited. You can throw away old clothes or shoes, but kitchen utensils, appliances and food is something that you juts can't throw away. While you can go out and buy anything you want, storing them is not that easy. But if we are talking about storing things in your kitchen, it's not that difficult either. Here are 6 simple ways to store more in your kitchen.