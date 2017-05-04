6 ways to make your home summer ready

Summer is here. The fresh fragrance of flowers is evaporating, and instead one is left beating the heat and humidity of a typical Indian summer. Unless you live in a hill-station, summer is sure to squeeze out your energy and leave you exhausted. While you may have no other option but to beat it at work and while travelling, you definitely don't need to soak in it at home. So here are 6 ways to make your summer ready in a jiffy!
A bunch of potted plants on your balcony like here, or even a few of them indoors, can make a huge difference in the temperature and quality of air at home. Plants like ivies, pothos, snake plant, peace lily, lavender etc not just cool the air, but purify it and some like lavender even have a calming effect. If you have a garden, patio or even a tiny backyard, plant some trees. This way not just you, but even your neighbours will enjoy fresh fragrant air on hot summer evenings.
Staying cooped up in your home can make you feel even more hot and uncomfortable during summer months in India. So if you have a balcony, an open terrace, or a covered patio throw a rug, a couple of mattresses and some colourful cushions and turn it into a comfy outdoor lounging area, like the one here designed by THE ASHLEYS from Mumbai. A few lamps on the ceiling, and you can enjoy this space by both day and night.
People living in colder areas of India may welcome the hot summer sun with pleasure and want to enjoy a good tan, but most places in India face an unbearably warm sun during the summer months. Leaving your windows uncovered will just let in this harsh sunlight into your home and make it unnecessarily hot. So drape your windows with flowery cotton curtains which will let in the air, but also block most of the sunlight; or go for Roman blinds like the one'e here to give your home a rustic chic look, and keep it cooler.
Dark colours absorb more heat, while light colours reflect heat and help to make a space cooler. So opt for lighter colours in your home to keep it cooler. Neutral white or cream coloured walls, ceiling and flooring is the best way to make your home summer fit. But light coloured furniture is a step ahead in beating the sun. If you are afraid your home may look boring, add dashes of colour here and there like on the cushions and rug here.
While most adults maybe cribbing about hot and humid weather during summer, for kids this is vacation and fun time. So if you have a kid and live in a city, add something summery to their room to bring them closer to nature, and a little away from a phone, ipad or video game. Be it a wall decal like the owl tree here, or an actual piece of tree with a tyre tied to a rope on it, introduce your kid to the joys of summer fun in a small way in your home.
And finally, if your have a slightly eccentric taste and need to scream summer in your home, get a kitschy summer chair like the one here designed by INHABIT from Hyderabad. A flowery, yet funky chair like this will welcome the summer hues in your home, yet it's neutral base will keep the colour quotient in check. If this chair is not your cup of tea, but you still want a funky armchair, here are some ideas.