6 ways to make your home summer ready

People living in colder areas of India may welcome the hot summer sun with pleasure and want to enjoy a good tan, but most places in India face an unbearably warm sun during the summer months. Leaving your windows uncovered will just let in this harsh sunlight into your home and make it unnecessarily hot. So drape your windows with flowery cotton curtains which will let in the air, but also block most of the sunlight; or go for Roman blinds like the one'e here to give your home a rustic chic look, and keep it cooler.