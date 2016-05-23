Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Ways To A Prettier Bathroom

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Didn't you love the bathroom at the five-star hotel you stayed at during your last holiday? Or the washroom at the upmarket restaurant you visited some time back? What is so different in those bathrooms than the one you have at home? One may think, that beautiful bathrooms need professional help, but it may not always be true. If you can get help, great, but even if you can't, there is a lot you can do with just some attention to detail and inspiration from great bathroom designs. Here are your 8 ways to a prettier bathroom in your home!

Keep The Bathroom Tidy

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

The first step to a beautiful bathroom is a neat and tidy space. So make sure there's enough storage to keep all the toiletries, towels etc. neatly. Unless everything has a place of its own, the bathroom can turn into a mess pretty soon. Maintain the bathroom with a cleaning session on a regular basis so it looks just like new.

Signature Wall

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

We've all seen signature walls in living rooms and bedrooms. Why not do the same for the bathroom? The ideal candidate would be the wall that has the mirror and the sink. Add as much or as little drama as you wish to.

Some Vegetation

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

If the bathroom is placed in the corner of your bungalow or villa, accommodate a tiny green corner like this one. Such an awesome way to add a touch of some greens and in turn lend a unique ambiance to the bathroom.

Dramatic ceiling

Samrath Paradise, IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE

Samrath Paradise

IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE

When designing any room, never ignore the ceiling. You'll be surprised how often visitors tend to look up the ceiling and it's nice to add some touches of decor up there. Add some glamour in the bathroom with a unique ceiling.

Interesting lights

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in)

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

Play around with lights to create a soothing ambiance in the bathroom. Interesting light fixtures can serve the purpose of art installations too while simple suspending lamps add a cozy feel.

Tiles

Bathroom The White Room
The White Room

Bathroom

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

 Tiles can make or break the look of your bathroom. A white or any other neutral color is a safe choice but you can be adventurous and use vibrant colors and bling. A little touch of contemporary and artistic will go a long way in creating a perfect backdrop for a gorgeous bathroom.


Unique Sink

MYBATH PENTA MyBath
MyBath

MYBATH PENTA

MyBath
MyBath
MyBath

Sink is often the mainstay of the bathroom and used most frequently. Lend a touch of unique to your bathroom with a one-of-a-kind sink. Forget the regular designs and get adventurous with quirky and stylish creations.

Grand mirrors

Piazzadispagna9 Design & Art Gallery and Boutique Hotel, art5
art5

art5
art5
art5

Mirrors have the potential to transform the bathroom from regular to glamorous. Install unique mirrors to create an impression that visitors won't forget for a long time. 

Here are some mirror inspirations for modern bathrooms.

When aiming to turn your bathroom into one that's fit for a hotel, keeping it orderly is the first step. But by adding your own personal touches in the decor through colors and accessories will turn it into one that's gorgeous and stylish… just like the ones in luxury hotels!

