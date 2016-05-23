Didn't you love the bathroom at the five-star hotel you stayed at during your last holiday? Or the washroom at the upmarket restaurant you visited some time back? What is so different in those bathrooms than the one you have at home? One may think, that beautiful bathrooms need professional help, but it may not always be true. If you can get help, great, but even if you can't, there is a lot you can do with just some attention to detail and inspiration from great bathroom designs. Here are your 8 ways to a prettier bathroom in your home!
The first step to a beautiful bathroom is a neat and tidy space. So make sure there's enough storage to keep all the toiletries, towels etc. neatly. Unless everything has a place of its own, the bathroom can turn into a mess pretty soon. Maintain the bathroom with a cleaning session on a regular basis so it looks just like new.
We've all seen signature walls in living rooms and bedrooms. Why not do the same for the bathroom? The ideal candidate would be the wall that has the mirror and the sink. Add as much or as little drama as you wish to.
If the bathroom is placed in the corner of your bungalow or villa, accommodate a tiny green corner like this one. Such an awesome way to add a touch of some greens and in turn lend a unique ambiance to the bathroom.
When designing any room, never ignore the ceiling. You'll be surprised how often visitors tend to look up the ceiling and it's nice to add some touches of decor up there. Add some glamour in the bathroom with a unique ceiling.
Play around with lights to create a soothing ambiance in the bathroom. Interesting light fixtures can serve the purpose of art installations too while simple suspending lamps add a cozy feel.
Tiles can make or break the look of your bathroom. A white or any other neutral color is a safe choice but you can be adventurous and use vibrant colors and bling. A little touch of contemporary and artistic will go a long way in creating a perfect backdrop for a gorgeous bathroom.
Sink is often the mainstay of the bathroom and used most frequently. Lend a touch of unique to your bathroom with a one-of-a-kind sink. Forget the regular designs and get adventurous with quirky and stylish creations.
Mirrors have the potential to transform the bathroom from regular to glamorous. Install unique mirrors to create an impression that visitors won't forget for a long time.
Here are some mirror inspirations for modern bathrooms.
When aiming to turn your bathroom into one that's fit for a hotel, keeping it orderly is the first step. But by adding your own personal touches in the decor through colors and accessories will turn it into one that's gorgeous and stylish… just like the ones in luxury hotels!