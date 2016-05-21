An Indian Office Like no Other!

Today, we depart from our usual home tours to explore an office space that is really impressive. To say that the Marvel office in Delhi is merely classy or stylish would be an understatement. In a city where everything seems to be taken by the high tide of high end design – old, new and everything in between – this structure made an impact on us thanks to its stunning glass exterior and clean modern lines. Designed by the architects at Kumar Moorthy and Associates in New Delhi, this stylish office space is the perfect for a successful and innovative enterprise, and provides for a relaxed and productive environment for everyone to work in. The structure beckons us with its crisp style and high quality design elements. Come and take the tour with us to know more!
The foyer has a simple statement with a stunning result. Sitting amidst the linear design elements and the lofty dimensions, is the floaty curved number that receives you as you walk in. Done up with a glossy white surface and a hint of chrome to underscore it, this reception desk matches well with the red and white egg shaped chairs that sit by the door. Black industrial looking lamps with a touch of luxe gold inside, hang from the ceiling above this space, to round up a trendy colour combination.
The building’s façade is a blue and glass one that shines thanks to the lighting illuminating it from within, and the focus lights falling on it from outside. The name ‘Marvel’ glows on top with an emboldened presence that heralds a design element full of flourishes and lots of flair.
The lobby is a sleek, playful and luxurious one. With myriad design characters rolled into one fine package, this subtle space is also characterised by warm tones thanks to the wooden panels that line the walls, and pops of colour that create a chic feel. The teal couches with the white futuristic looking, tilted chairs, make a splash of sorts in the expansive marble ridden space. In the meanwhile, clever lighting and a smattering of potted plants bring some understated style to the area. A muted gold wall on the side is all business like while an ethereal looking crystal chandelier brings you to a jaw dropping halt as you take it all in!
The business area of the office is style personified. With its solid wooden walls that spring to attention where screens are required to segregate regions, this area is one that is lightweight even as it imbibes the warm feel of solid wood. The wood panelled planks have interesting touches like niches with lighting and go around the area to provide corridors and frames for glass partitions. The cabins have been done up with wood and chrome to provide a colour palette that springs from the natural hue of these two elements – very industrial, yet very wholesome.
The conference room is all gold mustard walls and rich panels of wood. Leather chairs, lighting and a glossy solid table running down the length of this room makes it seem expansive and comfortable at the same time. An alcove on top with lights shining down completes the luxurious design of the space.
The stylish corridors hold gleaming chrome elevators and are done with up wood, granite, marble and lots of elegant lighting.
We end our tour in this luxurious and spacious office chamber. The clean look of the chamber has a certain air of elegance and style about it. Ergonomics play a crucial role in the way offices are designed today since good seating spaces are essential for long hours. The design team has definitely taken care of that aspect while creating the interiors of this office chamber. Various shades of brown – from the light walnut colour of the wood panelling to the gleaming dark colour of the teak desk – are mixed with white to create a stylish and productive space. The windows on the façade provide the perfect backdrop to the entire setting.
The layout of this office has been done to create a modern space where interaction and transparency can be maintained. What would otherwise be a really serious-looking office, has been made into a space which becomes seriously cool, sophisticated and luxurious.
Loved this office, here is another to take ideas from - An office that flaunts style and modern design.