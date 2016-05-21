An Indian Office Like no Other!

We end our tour in this luxurious and spacious office chamber. The clean look of the chamber has a certain air of elegance and style about it. Ergonomics play a crucial role in the way offices are designed today since good seating spaces are essential for long hours. The design team has definitely taken care of that aspect while creating the interiors of this office chamber. Various shades of brown – from the light walnut colour of the wood panelling to the gleaming dark colour of the teak desk – are mixed with white to create a stylish and productive space. The windows on the façade provide the perfect backdrop to the entire setting.

The layout of this office has been done to create a modern space where interaction and transparency can be maintained. What would otherwise be a really serious-looking office, has been made into a space which becomes seriously cool, sophisticated and luxurious.

Loved this office, here is another to take ideas from - An office that flaunts style and modern design.