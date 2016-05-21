Modern Design in Delhi that flaunts style and class!

Delhi is a melting pot of sorts with its flaming modern touches, and its soothing old school vibe. This modern space in Delhi will command your attention thanks to the stylish details that dot its length and breadth. Designed by Krishna Moorthy and Associates, a group of architects in New Delhi, this sprawling space accommodates an office on the ground floor and a comfortable suite above. What caught our eye is the modern design and the luxurious appeal of the space. We invite you to take the tour and learn more!
The linear façade is a play of geometrical shapes that are set in a symmetrical pattern of sharp contours. Glass and stone make up most of the façade’s beauty. The grey, brown and white hues set a modern pace and take the style quotient up by a few notches. A patch of greenery gives it all an earthy charm.
Playing office – office here would be a chic affair indeed! White leather sashays down the main hallway with retro couches meeting sleek modern flourishes. Monochrome seems to have touched a chord here with the black and white look taken care of by the black leather, oh so slim, office chair. Glass walls open up the space and make it look huge. Lighting makes for an ethereal glow as a wide bank of windows on one end brings in tons of natural light. Luxury and modern design meet and marry in this space!
The word you are looking for is wow. The simple yet stately design of the suite will leave you in a state of relaxation. Take a break and sit down on one of the beige upholstered chairs for a spot of television watching, as it sits on the polished wooden entertainment unit. Beyond the glass doors, one gets a peek into the bedroom. The understated good looks of the bedroom create a rejuvenating vibe. The yellow throw pillow and bed runner match the same pale hues found in the sit out, in the form of throw pillows on the couches. Here too, a television promises you a good break. A luxurious bathroom waits on one side, while a wood-panelled kitchenette stands by for a quick culinary fix.
The terrace boasts of high design values, both in terms of creativity as well as the quality of the elements and material used. The square platforms holding the pillars of the deck and the mosaic below make for a charming modern look while glass and wood sit pretty with lots of foliage and bright planters.
Though an office space, this property has been designed as a mix of the modern, the retro and the luxurious. The design is one that makes you feel like you are on a style trip, ready to zip into a luxurious land where statement making designs are a reality.
