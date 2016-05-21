Modern Design in Delhi that flaunts style and class!

The terrace boasts of high design values, both in terms of creativity as well as the quality of the elements and material used. The square platforms holding the pillars of the deck and the mosaic below make for a charming modern look while glass and wood sit pretty with lots of foliage and bright planters.

Though an office space, this property has been designed as a mix of the modern, the retro and the luxurious. The design is one that makes you feel like you are on a style trip, ready to zip into a luxurious land where statement making designs are a reality.

