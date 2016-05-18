An earthy urban style residence in Delhi

Bricks and tiles, and all that makes you smile – that’s the earthy beauty we are introducing you to, today! A fine example of an earthy style statement in an urban setting, the T House has been designed by the skilled architects at Krishna Moorthy and Associates, in New Delhi. Set in a homely neighbourhood on a green borough of classy and cosmopolitan Delhi, this home has a play of elements that efficiently create an unforgettable style statement. Let’s show you what we are talking about!
The façade greets you with the classic old school flair of a well-kept home in the heart of India’s cosmopolitan set up. A tree lined street hosts this home. The façade is an earthy ode to the quiet lane where it stands. The hexagonal cuts and lines will never go out of style as the always on trend tiles in beige and terracotta line the façade. A slant above the arches of the windows above and a matching boundary wall make this a good looking property.
The entryway is a stone-lined area with simple yet solid glass doors to welcome you inside. The brick tiles of the façade can be seen as a mustard colonial looking couch comes into view. Greenery seems to be a mainstay here as wood and glass rub shoulders. The door leads you into a courtyard filled with greenery and a whimsical swing as natural light floods the area.
If you are not charmed enough by now, this will definitely take your breath away! The livingroom pays homage to the classic school of design with its pretty cream couches that are simple and elegant. The swing sits on one side, and makes for a playful look and feel. A pretty rug adds colour to the room while a wooden entertainment centre made up of slim shelves holds the television and other brick a brac. At the far end of the courtyard, one can see a bank of shelves holding books. Can we just stay and read? Forever?
Manners displayed during stately dinners might seem commonplace here. This dining room has a distinct old school vibe that will almost make you put a crisp, starched napkin on your lap and straighten your back. Solid wooden furniture in serious lines, and a glass top table create a winning and classic look here as a glass cabinet stands in a corner, bearing precious crockery.
The airy kitchen sits to one side of the dining room, hiding behind the curve of the staircase. A large French window stands on one side and lets in lots of sunshine. The light wooden look in this kitchen opens it up visually as the L shaped space houses all the essentials and culinary amenities. Black granite grazes the counter tops and provides a trendy feel.
This is one place we really love about this home. Terracotta and greenery get together to create a courtyard that has a soothing, almost zen-like ambiance. As you walk around the property, this open courtyard surprises you with its calmness. The little green nooks make for charming spaces where you can just be. From here, you can look at the pickets and grills that sit pretty with the brick lined walls of the home. This house also has plenty of terrace space and sit outs to help you relax.
The bustling city could have given this home an edge that is practical and blatantly urban. Yet, this home chose to focus on the whimsical with a celebration of earthy elements and surprising corners.
