An earthy urban style residence in Delhi

This is one place we really love about this home. Terracotta and greenery get together to create a courtyard that has a soothing, almost zen-like ambiance. As you walk around the property, this open courtyard surprises you with its calmness. The little green nooks make for charming spaces where you can just be. From here, you can look at the pickets and grills that sit pretty with the brick lined walls of the home. This house also has plenty of terrace space and sit outs to help you relax.

The bustling city could have given this home an edge that is practical and blatantly urban. Yet, this home chose to focus on the whimsical with a celebration of earthy elements and surprising corners.

