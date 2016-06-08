A stunning Gurgaon home

The bathroom is a white and brown affair that is sophisticated, simple and positively stunning. The golden glow of the hanging lamps and the white fixtures glistening with style make this a relaxing space where you can just be. The potted plants add to the relaxing aura of the room.

This simple and understated home boasts of varied design highlights that make an impact in their own subtle way. The eclectic touches come from the fact that the designers have not tried to follow any particular design route, so as to create a space that soothes and excites at the same time!

