A stunning Gurgaon home

The K Residence is set in bustling Gurgaon – the Gurgaon of zany office buildings, the Gurgaon of zipping corporate life, and the Gurgaon that is busy pioneering the journey of the country’s corporate future! We fell in love with this home, which is a simple oasis in the chaotic fast lane of this city. Designed by Kumar Moorthy and Associates, this home has given us major settling down goals – and we can guarantee it will do the same for you too! Come in and take a look!
The airy looking dining room is mostly surrounded by glass and wood, as it makes its beige debut. Its glossy, dark polished table and the two patterned chairs at the two ends make this a charming space. The cylinders for the lamps above add to the quiet charm and create a light look.
The sand coloured façade is made up of high quality, matt finished and wide tiles that add to the sheer size of the home. Glass and wood also come out to play in this beautiful façade as a glistening driveway welcomes you aboard! As you walk inside, the lawn, the glass walls of the main hall and the platform for the deck will render you speechless, while a gentle feeling of calm will spread over you once you lose yourself in the meditative quality of this zone.
Classic scores a well-timed goal in this living room, as modern comes in a close second. The modern furniture sits well with the classic design elements like white walls and solid wooden frames as well as the lamps, throw pillows and painting that are all from the classic school of design. A burgundy and blue rug gives company to the colourful cushions.
This home has a courtyard at one end, which is visible from the staircase, as well as the living and dining rooms. This Zen like space induces a hushed feel even as it cheers you instantly with its greenery. The glass walls of the dining room and the glass staircase make it visible from most corners of the home, adding a bright feel to the design proceedings.
The comfortable bedroom is filled with subtle designer charm and eclectic touches that make it a vibrant yet calm space. The grey wall is the first thing that catches your eye as you wander into the room. The large bay window brings in a profusion of natural light as the white bed with its yellow bedding makes for a cheery combination with the grey wall that stands behind it. The pretty lamps add to the eclectic charm as wooden flooring gives it all a comfortable vibe!
The bathroom is a white and brown affair that is sophisticated, simple and positively stunning. The golden glow of the hanging lamps and the white fixtures glistening with style make this a relaxing space where you can just be. The potted plants add to the relaxing aura of the room.
This simple and understated home boasts of varied design highlights that make an impact in their own subtle way. The eclectic touches come from the fact that the designers have not tried to follow any particular design route, so as to create a space that soothes and excites at the same time!
Loved this tour? Here is another tour that is bound to cram your head with lots of ideas - A Colourful Chennai Home with Oodles of Earthiness.