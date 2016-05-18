A Royal Chennai Villa Full of Mystery!

In today’s home tour we feature a lavish home in Chennai where the brief of the client to the design firm was simple – build a house that looks like a palace with close similarities with his native place in south Tamil Nadu. In the end, the Royal Splendour, designed by Ansari and Associates, seems to have met the brief perfectly. Sprawling over 1 acre of land, it is definitely looks palatial and grand. As in most homes in Chennai, culture always seems to seep into the design of things – especially architecture of houses and this property is no different. But what makes this property stand out is the combination of the rich culture, extravagant architecture and grand design elements. The final product exudes every bit of luxury, richness and grandeur that the owner wanted his home to have. So what are we waiting for? Let’s just start the tour of this palatial abode.
The living room is a breath taking vision of a modern take on all things royal. The luxe factor here is the old school wide ornate motif that sits on the grand couches, touched with velvet and cocooned in heavy tapestry. The rich plum shade gives company to the Dark Emperador marble flooring, while the motifs find their match in the stencils on the back-lit wooden panels. The overall effect is mesmerising.
Royally yours seems to be the theme that the designers have set at the very onset. The façade speaks of high class design and largesse at its very best. What is interesting is the slight curvature in design used in some elements of the façade with straight lines cutting through. Not only does the sheer size of the design elements astound the visitor, but the use of arches, pillars and lighting also makes this an awe inspiring combination of designer touches. The word royal comes to mind and swims around one’s head as we make our way into the villa for the rest of the style feats to unravel.
What immediately creates that stately look is the double-height ceiling of the house. You know you have arrived in regally-styled environs. This marble lobby is filled with glass paintings that sit above the large door frames in solid wood. An ornate crystal chandelier hangs overhead to spread an ethereal glow over the area glistening with the good looks of polished marble. Granite rides up the pillars to create a lofty look.
A wooden staircase that winds in subtle, barely there turns, while its underside is etched with fine and trendy craftsmanship. An expanse of granite and marble with pretty inlay work. Wooden beams and corridors from the top floor overlooking the proceedings below. All this and much more awaits you in the grand hallway that has been done up with simple, sink in style white leather couches sourced from Kuwait. The chandelier takes centre stage here.
The solid glass doors of the hallway, the well landscaped courtyard provides an interesting play of rough stone and foliage to create a rejuvenating space that is trendy and comfortable.
A fine dining experience on such palatial grounds would make for an unforgettable meal. The granite dining room holds a classic and ornate carved wooden dining table with heavy chairs sitting around it. Alcoves in the ceiling have a zany light installation at play.
The red and granite kitchen throws up a pop of colour that is interesting and well lit. The vast space is the perfect setting for arranging culinary delights that will excite the palate. Gold dots the ceiling above and makes for a stunning display of royal expressions.
We move on from the lounge area to find the master bedroom. Spaciously built, what stands out about this room is the polished Red Alicante Italian marble with intricate inlay matches that gives it a stunningly royal look. Recessed lighting and wardrobes built with golden-coloured cedar veneer along with metal inlays are simply marvellous.
Here is one room which we wont forget in a hurry. The kids' room have beds which have been custom designed to replicate the curved shapes of Ferrari cars!
We end our tour of this lavish palatial style house in this peaceful courtyard, which has been designed with pergolas for security and flaunts elaborate floral lattic work.
From colour to crystal, lighting, wood and even glass, this villa has it all. The sophisticated corners of this property bring in an aura of royal goodness, even as it matches step with trendy renditions of classic elements. The design elements include awe inspiring dimensions and a play of varied materials.
