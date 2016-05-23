A Bengaluru Farmhouse Home that has it all!

A peaceful aura descends upon you as you enter this property. Set in Bengaluru, the famed Garden City of India, known for its verdant greenery and conducive environment for a variety of flora and fauna, this farmhouse epitomizes the feeling of being one with nature. Conceptualised and designed by designers who are environmentalists at heart, this property was created by Biome Environmental Solutions Limited. We are taking you on a tour today to show you the various lush corners of this environmentally friendly farmhouse.
The brick façade of this farmhouse is an eco-friendly one that makes for a simple statement in style. Concrete slabs line the windows of this home. The striking yellow grills make for a quirky and playful look that sets the motion for a fun quotient in the styling of this property. A variety of trees and potted plants decorate the outdoor space and driveway.
A hushed vibe where you can sit and listen to the chirping of birds or watch the setting sun – that is the charm of this porch. Drenched in simplicity and surrounded by the varied colours of nature at its blossoming best, this porch has subtle elements like terracotta pots and a simple frame upholding a roof over the concrete platform, almost as if it does not want to disturb the play of nature. The green cover makes for a soothing look as well.
This farmhouse has been built around a charming and cheery courtyard which enjoys lots of sunlight and a patch of greenery thanks to the potted plants in this space. Also, the bright yellow staircase matches the grills in the home. Blue seats in a checked pattern line the simple wooden furniture that sits comfortably in the courtyard. The rest of the home and its activities are centred around this area. Stone flooring and brick walls hold it in a comfortable cocoon while the corridors lead into the various areas and rooms of the farmhouse.
The terrace is a colourful space that comes alive with a geometric mural painted on the door. The colours on this art work match the yellow grills perfectly and make for a cohesive design statement. This terrace is hemmed in by beams that run along the sides, with a view of unhindered greenery coming in from the fields beyond. A metal ladder stands to a side, waiting for you to ascend to the rooftop for a breezy view of everything around.
Crafted entirely with natural and recycled material, this bathroom is a vision in the rustic school of design. The exposed concrete wall panels on top have been done up with bright yellow doodles while the recycled tiles in this eco-friendly space have been set in a random pattern that makes for a soothing yet colourful space. The browns and whites dominate the walls here and match the simple white sink perfectly. A simple tiled floor in a mocha shade matches the rest of the design.
This farmhouse has been designed around the foliage rather than the other way round. Most homes today are constructed before the garden or greenery is taken into account. After this, growing a green cover is a matter of landscaping and planning. This eco-friendly home has the good fortune of being constructed in a simple way to accommodate all that is natural and good around it!
