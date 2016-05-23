A Bengaluru Farmhouse Home that has it all!

Crafted entirely with natural and recycled material, this bathroom is a vision in the rustic school of design. The exposed concrete wall panels on top have been done up with bright yellow doodles while the recycled tiles in this eco-friendly space have been set in a random pattern that makes for a soothing yet colourful space. The browns and whites dominate the walls here and match the simple white sink perfectly. A simple tiled floor in a mocha shade matches the rest of the design.

This farmhouse has been designed around the foliage rather than the other way round. Most homes today are constructed before the garden or greenery is taken into account. After this, growing a green cover is a matter of landscaping and planning. This eco-friendly home has the good fortune of being constructed in a simple way to accommodate all that is natural and good around it!

