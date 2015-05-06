Graphics in wall decorations

When it comes to decorating a room, one of the first questions we ask ourselves is what do I do with the walls? The floor often competes with the walls as the first area we consider, but it is clear to us that the decoration of the walls can make or break the overall feel of a space. First we usually think of what material we want to use: wallpaper, paint, wood, etc., and only then do we consider what kind of decorations we want to use. Matching the walls to the furnishings they will encompass is crucial to making a room look thought out, and not just thrown together. There many ways to decorate a wall, from covering a wall completely in a print or wallpaper to decorating the wall with hangings or photos. It is possible to decorate however which way you like, and you are not restricted to old decoration techniques; many new wall decorations are available today, including wall stickers and easy to use wallpapers that are not the nightmare wallpaper traditionally was.