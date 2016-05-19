A Lonavala Bungalow full of Luxury!

The grounds around the bungalow are replete with interesting touches starting from the elaborate, bright hued motif that lines the entire length of the swimming pool, as well as one of a kind furniture that imbibes the wheel in its design. Also, what we particularly liked was the giant chessboard and the curved wooden reams arching over the walkways. This bungalow brings a lot to the table in design terms. The neat design scheme is filled with touches that are straight out of a royal lifestyle, albeit in a modern setting. This home paves the way for the future of path breaking luxurious design statements.

