A Lonavala Bungalow full of Luxury!

Today, we indulge our senses with a photo home tour of a luxurious bungalow that can almost be mistaken for a five-star comfort. Larger than life style meets futurist trends along with art and light installations that speak volumes of the high-end design that caresses each corner of this home. Welcome to a glamourous setting and extravagant designs that are just stunning. Surrounded by the rolling hills of Lonavala and the lush greenery around it, this high-end bungalow has been designed by AIS Designs, a group of architects in Mumbai. Today, we are taking you into this home where style is just an understatement!
Well-articulated design meets a number of eclectic elements in dimensions that speak of high design values. The façade of this home makes its point early on – the luxurious theme is here to stay. Pillared with the help of geometrical shapes, the porch meets the driveway that comes to a circular stop around the beautiful arrangement of foliage and lighting in the centre. Gold meets white and mocha as the lighting takes over the subtle turns and corners of the structure.
The foyer is an awe-inspiring space that is hemmed in by colossal granite pillars that hold glass sheets for walls, making for a dramatic entry to the home. Icicles in crystal hang from an expansive chandelier in this space. The white specked granite is luxuriously striped in its natural grain. Shining bronze pillars stand in the centre with exotic floral arrangements.
One of the living rooms has a wall that has been rendered by impeccable and detailed interior landscaping that combines the richness of various blossoms and velvety grass. While the natural aura here is soothing, style is not left too far behind thanks to the light installation in its giant cut out petals that lines the glass ceiling. Wooden and leather furniture here follow a modern day art deco feel with an abstract woven pattern. The other living room of the home is all about black and gold as well as glossy surfaces in direct contrast with this natural space.
Here is an amazing feature of this building that is simply unique. Chess-playing is taken to another level where its incorporated in the lawn set in this open deck, set against a perfect picturesque backdrop.
One of the things you instantly notice as you move around this lovely house, is the roof with its gorgeous light installations. From complex honey comb patterns to these geometrical petals lit with golden lighting, and others involving curves of red or blue illumination – this home has used lighting as a whole new design entity which is unique.
The bedroom is a study in luxury with layers that are design magazine worthy. The geometric contours of the layers in the ceiling are showcased with clever lighting and a unique colour palette. The monochrome room enjoys a hint of colour with gold for the rug. The other bedrooms of the home are in silken onion pinks and even a palette made entirely of hues derived from beige.
As we step into this bathroom, we cannot but help letting out a
wow. This black and white bathroom with the tub sitting on a tiered-platform is perfect for a relaxing bubble bath. The walls of golden sandstone colour at lends the perfect amount of contrast. This is luxurious design at its best.
The grounds around the bungalow are replete with interesting touches starting from the elaborate, bright hued motif that lines the entire length of the swimming pool, as well as one of a kind furniture that imbibes the wheel in its design. Also, what we particularly liked was the giant chessboard and the curved wooden reams arching over the walkways. This bungalow brings a lot to the table in design terms. The neat design scheme is filled with touches that are straight out of a royal lifestyle, albeit in a modern setting. This home paves the way for the future of path breaking luxurious design statements.
