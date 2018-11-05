When designing your home interiors, now is not the time to be dull, boring and ordinary. There are so many interesting choices out there. Gone are the days when there were only those simple incandescent light bulbs, tube lights and limited choice of lamps and light fixtures. With CFL, LED and even laser lights now available for home use, the choices are unlimited! So have some fun with lighting up your house. Forget the regular and have a look at these 10 refreshing ways to light up your home.
Under staircase space is often wasted or used up to create storage. Why not install gorgeous hanging light fixtures that not only create a bright corner but also can be used to display other art and memorablia.
First look and they seem like an art installation on the living room wall. Look closely and you will realise these are light fixtures, arranged to form a striking feature. Isn't this unique? Using light to create art itself!
Highlight any part of the room using minimalistic lights. They are particularly useful when you need to focus on an art piece on the wall, but use of such lights in the bedroom creates a cozy and classy ambiance and it serves the purpose really well.
When lighting up the corners of a room, you need not use very bright accents. Use of stunning lampshades that allow limited light helps create a warm cozy corner… just perfect to sit back and relax.
Such an ideal candidate for your child's room, this LED powered backlit tree light adds an interesting feature to the wall. Think of all that can be done on the wall in a similar fashion… .an entire forest maybe!
Turn up your kitchen's glamour quotient with these delightful and striking red colored accent lights. You could even add an option of changing light colors so that you can alter them for everyday use or for house parties.
If you are in for some DIY, it's not that hard to create a one-of-a-kind light fixture for your house. An old cycle tyre rim, few colorful glass bottles, some rope, light bulbs, nuts and bolts and some imagination; is all that you need to create this intriguing piece.
Don't know what to do with used light bulbs? Check out some great ideas on upcycling them for your home.
Candles lend something very personal to the room's ambiance. Nothing better than candles to warm up to a romantic cozy dinner. This tealight installation serves as a nice wall art during the day and beautiful light fixture at night.
Give way to this new age quirky night light and do away with your old zero watt bulb. This is such a stylish addition to your bedroom side table. Just tap and it works perfectly to help you find your way in the dark, without disturbing others.
Look out for traditional crafts and you will be surprised to find some real gems. Adding a bit of colourful traditionally woven lamps from wool is such a great way to add a unique feature in your home while encouraging local handicraft.
If you start looking, there's no dearth of ways to use light creatively and make your home more interesting and beautiful. If you loved this ideabook, you are sure to love this one too. Have a look at some interesting and creative ways of lighting up your home.