Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 Simple ways to perk up the room with pillows!

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
Floor cushions, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
Loading admin actions …

Pillows are a great addition to your home (and we are not talking just about your regular pillows in the bedroom!). Not only do pillows have good functional value, they serve as perfect accessories, perking up the room in an instant. Change the covers and you have a new one to match the decor, look and feel of the room. From bright vibrant designs in the living room to subtle utility ones in the lounge, pillows are so multi functional and easy to work with. Here are 8 ways to perk up any room with pillows. 

Make that cozy corner, cozier

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern living room
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

A huge sofa to curl up in with a favourite book and some coffee for company! What better way to spend a sunday afternoon. Make it cozier with a pretty pillow to support your back and help you snooze off when you need to as well !

Customized single pillow

One Pillow - poduszka dla dwojga, Mr&Mrs Sleep Mr&Mrs Sleep BedroomAccessories & decoration
Mr&amp;Mrs Sleep

Mr&Mrs Sleep
Mr&amp;Mrs Sleep
Mr&Mrs Sleep

One of a kind customized single pillows for the family are cute and pretty. Add a personal touch with the names of family members, romantic words or witty quotes that help bring in love, romance, and fun!

Pop Art

Pin Up Cushion - Ava stylechapel Living roomAccessories & decoration
stylechapel

Pin Up Cushion—Ava

stylechapel
stylechapel
stylechapel

Pop art pillow covers like these instantly perk up the living room or the bedroom with its dramatic images. If quirky and kitschy is your style, then add these designs to make a sytatement. 

Throw them in good measure in the bedroom

Hand Smocked Cushion Collection Nitin Goyal London BedroomTextiles
Nitin Goyal London

Hand Smocked Cushion Collection

Nitin Goyal London
Nitin Goyal London
Nitin Goyal London

You cannot go wrong with pillows on the bed. Add different sized pillows in contrasting colors and textures to make the bedroom look inviting and cozy. A well-made bed with lovely upholstery and lots of pillows will tempt you to sink right in.

Vibrant selection in the living room

Hand Smocked and Printed Cushion Collection Nitin Goyal London BedroomTextiles
Nitin Goyal London

Hand Smocked and Printed Cushion Collection

Nitin Goyal London
Nitin Goyal London
Nitin Goyal London

Vibrant colored pillows on sofas that are in neutral hues add a touch of glamor in the right measure. Again, a mix match and play of colors create a perfect ambiance in the living room, lending a fun yet classy decor.

Pillows to sit on

Floor cushions, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
bluebellgray

Floor cushions

bluebellgray
bluebellgray
bluebellgray

Large floor pillows like these are ideal when you need an informal seating arrangement for your room. Sit on them, use them as a backrest or lay down on them when you need a quick nap.


A fun spot on the terrace

Nikhil patel residence, Dipen Gada & Associates Dipen Gada & Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Sky,Property,Building,Shade,Couch,Interior design,Houseplant,Outdoor furniture,Wood
Dipen Gada &amp; Associates

Nikhil patel residence

Dipen Gada & Associates
Dipen Gada &amp; Associates
Dipen Gada & Associates

There's nothing that holds you back from using pillows in the outdoors! When decorating the terrace or porch in your home, add pillows to this huge lounge area like this one for a relaxed and fun place to hangout. Goes without saying that these must be waterproof and sturdier pillows than the ones used indoors.

Glamorous Outdoors

Chodha Residence, Sanctuary Sanctuary Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Furniture,Building,Lighting,Shade,Living room,Floor,Leisure,Landscape,Flooring
Sanctuary

Chodha Residence

Sanctuary
Sanctuary
Sanctuary

A little bit of bling on the pillows in the outdoor sofas add a touch of glamor in an otherwise dull ambiance. The right amount of light and use of a few shiny pillows transform the place to one that's ready to host guests for a party.

Pillows can be used in innumerable ways to change or add to the character of any room. Be it indoors or outdoors, pillows are the perfect accessory. Choice of colors, designs, size and shape make them easy  to work with and affordable for all. So go right ahead and add some zing to your room with pillows.

A small family home filled with charm!
Did you find any idea that you will implement in your home? Share with us how.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks