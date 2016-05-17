A Colourful Chennai Home with Oodles of Earthiness

Today, we were out to explore the rainbow and found ourselves a pot of designer gold! This home in silk land Chennai, called the House of Colours has been designed by the highly skilled minds at Ansari and Associates – a group of architects in Chennai – to create a look that is a vibgyor of sorts. What struck us as we walked around the space was the fact that it has an uncluttered and clean design scheme despite the use of myriad colours. Balance has truly been achieved in this contemporary yet traditional abode. You will also be wowed by the influence of nature and generous doses of earthiness which dots this property. So join us on a tour to find out more!
The cheery look of the home starts right from the façade. Pops of yellow set against the white backdrop with a serious looking wooden gate make for a playful look that makes the home appear bright at the very onset. The linear structure has corner windows that wrap around the ends with their glistening glass sheets, and beams that jut out above the driveway offering a shaded look.
As you walk around the home, a walkway greets you with the colours of natural terracotta and that hint of bright and sunny yellow. A profusion of plants and clay sculptures gives this place a vibrant vibe that is also understated, grounded and simple. A bench beckons you to take a seat and enjoy the company of the characters set in mud and stone, as they regale your imagination with stories from the lands they have come from!
The living room greets you with its Indian summer shades that are commonplace in this part of the country, thanks to the rich handloom heritage that Chennai is known for. Yet, the balance is apparent in the white walls and the olive green couches that act as the perfect backdrop to house the red cotton drapes billowing in the breeze. Earthy and fiery shades of orange and yellow dot the couches and corners of the room as throw pillows.
The dining room boasts of multi-coloured tapestry that sits pretty on the seats of the dining table chairs as well as the traditional and simple wooden bench that lines one side of the simple table. The staircase runs on one side of the white space, with a bank of cupboards under it for practical use. The wooden and glass balustrades of the stairway mingle modernism with earthiness with élan.
This is our favourite space in the entire home. The deeply meditative indoor courtyard holds a wall mounted entrance door with a narrow space housing idols that are worshipped here. Bells and lamps in solid brass dot the space along with exotic looking low chairs and colourful cushions. Lots of greenery add to the calm vibe of this area and makes you want to stay on, reflecting inwards for a long time!
The terrace is an unabashed, cheery yellow that brings you a dose of sunshine at any time of the day, and during any season. This space is dotted with potted plants in colourful planters to contrast the yellow hue that makes a splash here. Comfortable and all-weather cane seating completes the look.
In this home, design and colour seem to go hand in hand. Entire rooms and areas of the home have been designed and crafted on the basis of themes that follow a particular colour scheme, without appearing overwhelming.