A Colourful Chennai Home with Oodles of Earthiness

The terrace is an unabashed, cheery yellow that brings you a dose of sunshine at any time of the day, and during any season. This space is dotted with potted plants in colourful planters to contrast the yellow hue that makes a splash here. Comfortable and all-weather cane seating completes the look.

In this home, design and colour seem to go hand in hand. Entire rooms and areas of the home have been designed and crafted on the basis of themes that follow a particular colour scheme, without appearing overwhelming. Here’s another tour which can inspire you too - A Stunning Home With A Magical Twist!