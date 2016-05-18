A Gorgeous Chennai House with a Charming Secret

A land steeped in tradition and all things earthy, Chennai is a harmonious mix of conventional and modern ideas. Set in this city is a contemporary and stylish home which cheekily hides a magical secret. The modern rustic school of design has made a stunning entry into this home, and we are duly impressed! Designed by Ansari and Associates, well known architects from Chennai, this home is called the Stone Courtyard House, for a reason. Take this tour to find out why!
The stone play starts from the façade which has been built around a courtyard like space that the home’s design is blessed with. The white façade has a rustic finish on its walls with beams placed in strategic corners. Stone lines the driveway in well installed and well planned patches, while greenery completes the look. The diagonal setting of the home holds a cosy courtyard within.
The porch of the home welcomes you with its white walls and stone tiled pillars standing guard on the sides. Potted plants and one-of-a-kind pieces line this space which enjoys patches of natural light thanks to the concrete beams fixed above. The wooden door is a solid one with a Chinese pottery vase standing by proudly, and wrought iron pieces placed by the sides.
The home has been built around a play of stone – be it in the tiles of the staircase and the marble draping the floors, or the stone courtyard and walkways that are easily accessible from any corner of the expansive abode. This courtyard can be reached from the main hallway, and is connected by pretty walkways peppered with stone slabs and a profusion of pebbles. A stone trellis on either side and an open window for lots of natural light, as well as earthy looking cane furniture and foliage imbibed into the design – now that’s what a real courtyard is all about!
The living room plays dress up with robust wooden furniture polished to perfection and shining in its traditional glory, as the beige and white seats and cushions offer comfort. A rug underneath and a view of the stone courtyard on one side, with a white seating area on the other, complete the look and leaves you asking for more!
The dining room is replete with classic patterned upholstery draping the simple white chairs with slightly ornate flourishes. The inset shelves sing with a golden light and the overall effect is a majestic one that makes for a well balanced look. The minimal use of characters and the use of a few classic and solid pieces make this space a highly stylised one that borders on the regal.
Stone is one of the main elements of this home’s design, as we have already pointed out. The bathroom and cloak room also follow this stone theme with pebbled beds and succulent greens sitting in the corners of these neutral spaces, waiting for you to take luxurious rejuvenation a little more seriously! Glass skylights offer a balance for the stone in this area.
This home's style is literally set in stone, and it sits comfortably between the modern and the rustic with its imaginative, classic and minimal play of design elements.