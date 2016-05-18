A Gorgeous Chennai House with a Charming Secret

Stone is one of the main elements of this home’s design, as we have already pointed out. The bathroom and cloak room also follow this stone theme with pebbled beds and succulent greens sitting in the corners of these neutral spaces, waiting for you to take luxurious rejuvenation a little more seriously! Glass skylights offer a balance for the stone in this area.

This home's style is literally set in stone, and it sits comfortably between the modern and the rustic with its imaginative, classic and minimal play of design elements.