A dream home in Chennai for the modern family!

This enchanting and elegant home in the traditionally inclined, yet modern city of Chennai caught our eye thanks to its stunning visual detail. What we particularly love about the home is its play of everyday elements in stunning, dramatic settings. The Corner House has been designed by Ansari and Associates, a brilliant group of architects in Chennai. The house is a mind-blowing concoction of rich textures, superior materials, and novel ideas. And today, we are taking you for a tour of its sophisticated environs.
Apart from the solid structure and linear principles guiding the basic design of this façade, what we also noticed was the light installations that have created a dramatic effect. This classic façade creates a statement that is arresting in its play of geometrical details, and juxtaposed with manicured greenery for the right balance.
Beams zigzag over the space as the corridor on top is positioned to give you an aerial view of sorts. And set in the centre is the uber stylish living room with many interesting details. A panel in the ceiling bears down artistically with a lamp suspended from it, while a matching dramatic panel against one end holds the entertainment centre. Leather couches sit on either side for comfortable conversation and a glossy black coffee table stands diagonally, holding your attention.
The colour palette used in the dining room makes it a bright space filled with a soft glow and pleasant details. The wooden chairs have a classic shape which lets you get comfortable as you enjoy a tasty meal in this large room. The glass top table has solid pillars for legs below, rounded and carved in intricate colonial detail. The wall at the far end houses a bank of cabinets and shelves to show off the enviable crockery collection that the home owners must have painstakingly put together. Marble on the floor and recessed lighting peeping from an alcove above, complete the look.
A sliver of space lying to one side of the expansive dining room has been cleverly put to use to create an enclosed atrium of sorts. Dotted by bright colours, inset shelves and pebbles, this “glass box” is the perfect spot for some relaxation and rejuvenation!
The kitchen truly adds to the joy factor that envelopes this home. This vibrant room is done up with panels of sunny yellow and pristine white for a well balanced look. The open kitchen has a breakfast nook in a stylish black granite rendition, which goes well with the yellow hue. Plenty of cabinetry and a cheery backsplash pattern make this room perfect for some unadulterated gourmet fun!
The bedroom has been dressed up in a rich and exotic red pattern which follows the tapestry from the bedding to the drapes. The sleek cupboards on the side have a backlit panel on top to create a closet that is practical and stylish. The bed unit is a platform bed with a simple headboard and night stands fixed on to it. The ceiling here too has an alcove with light escaping from the sides. Lastly, marble coolly drapes the floor and balances the boldness of red.
This home has a cheery yet dramatic vibe that is accentuated with high quality design elements. These elements go from sophisticated to trendy and even classic in a matter of a few metres, making this a fun space full of never ending surprises! The lighting has also been well planned to create a winning look. For more creative ideas, take another home tour - A plush family home filled with classic beauty!