A dream home in Chennai for the modern family!

The bedroom has been dressed up in a rich and exotic red pattern which follows the tapestry from the bedding to the drapes. The sleek cupboards on the side have a backlit panel on top to create a closet that is practical and stylish. The bed unit is a platform bed with a simple headboard and night stands fixed on to it. The ceiling here too has an alcove with light escaping from the sides. Lastly, marble coolly drapes the floor and balances the boldness of red.

This home has a cheery yet dramatic vibe that is accentuated with high quality design elements. These elements go from sophisticated to trendy and even classic in a matter of a few metres, making this a fun space full of never ending surprises! The lighting has also been well planned to create a winning look. For more creative ideas, take another home tour - A plush family home filled with classic beauty!