A stunning Chennai home full of surprises!

The L Shaped kitchen has good amount of storage room to house your precious appliances and utensils. Here too, wood creates a warm look with the white background and the beige hues. The cabinets and cupboards sit in sophisticated tandem with the black granite counters, while white light shines down on the chef.

This building and its apartments have been rendered with high quality design elements and materials. The best part about this property is the play of size, and the way wood comes to the fore as the primary luxury inducing element.