Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stunning Chennai home full of surprises!

Justwords Justwords
The Sky Villas, Ansari Architects Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Chennai is the epicentre of all things traditional with a strong cosmopolitan heart. The Sky Villas accordingly plays a tune for the soul of this city with a lofty structure which brings in a contemporary edge, even as it holds on to earthy elements that had us enthralled as we took a tour around this property! Designed by Ansari and Associates, this building boasts of high design values and we would love to show you around.

Natural Elements to the Rescue

Main entrance Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Building,Window,Road surface,Architecture,Land lot,Vegetation,Tree,Grass
Ansari Architects

Main entrance

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

A walk around the building’s lush and well kept grounds will show you the pathways and high design values like well laid out plumbing. Also, the ground storey of the building is in stone to ensure that discolouration and damage remains at a minimum, with plants along the periphery giving it precious cover and company. Stone tiles have also been used to create neatly laid pathways around the grounds of the property.

An Imposing Façade

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses
Ansari Architects

Exterior

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The castle like façade of this building literally comes through in a clearing nestled in the tree lined streets of Chennai. The open area around it adds to its largesse as far as the design and basic look go. As you approach the corner plot structure, you see the rock fence and realise that you are ready to fall in designer love!

The Stylish Foyer

Lobby Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Ansari Architects

Lobby

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The building’s foyer is a stylish space that attracts the eye thanks to its glass walls that are partitioned by intersections of concrete, which veer off into slim beams across the ceiling. The floor to ceiling windows are held in solid metal frames as hardwood lines the floor below. A staircase comes into view and the pristine white hue of this space makes it look large.

A Chic Entryway

Foyer Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Ansari Architects

Foyer

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The entryway of the apartments here are a chic affair with a square lamp fitted on a panel on the ceiling. A wooden frame sits solidly on the side of the door and shows off the white wall within. This would be the perfect space for an art installation in chrome or for a stencilled, back lit glass decor piece. An ethnic painting would also go well in this space with its exotic colours giving designer company to the wooden elements of this space. Marble and inlay work greet you as you walk in.

Breathtaking Design in the Main Hall

Living room Ansari Architects Modern living room
Ansari Architects

Living room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The main hall triggers off a series of ideas for the living room and dining room. While a pretty glass screen with a sink for practical use segregates the living and dining room, this hall itself is a huge one that boasts of a wooden frame to invite the visitor in. As you walk in, you see the lighting on the walls and on the ceiling, and you realise what is setting off the robust glow on the wooden elements in the room.

The Modern and Practical Kitchen

Kitchen Ansari Architects Modern kitchen Tap,Sink,Plumbing fixture,Building,Cabinetry,Furniture,Countertop,Bathroom cabinet,Window,Bathroom sink
Ansari Architects

Kitchen

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The L Shaped kitchen has good amount of storage room to house your precious appliances and utensils. Here too, wood creates a warm look with the white background and the beige hues. The cabinets and cupboards sit in sophisticated tandem with the black granite counters, while white light shines down on the chef.

This building and its apartments have been rendered with high quality design elements and materials. The best part about this property is the play of size, and the way wood comes to the fore as the primary luxury inducing element. Here is another home tour to treat your senses - A Stunning Apartment Overloaded With Style!

10 Fantastic Indian Outdoor kitchen ideas!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks