A stunning Chennai home full of surprises!

Chennai is the epicentre of all things traditional with a strong cosmopolitan heart. The Sky Villas accordingly plays a tune for the soul of this city with a lofty structure which brings in a contemporary edge, even as it holds on to earthy elements that had us enthralled as we took a tour around this property! Designed by Ansari and Associates, this building boasts of high design values and we would love to show you around.
A walk around the building’s lush and well kept grounds will show you the pathways and high design values like well laid out plumbing. Also, the ground storey of the building is in stone to ensure that discolouration and damage remains at a minimum, with plants along the periphery giving it precious cover and company. Stone tiles have also been used to create neatly laid pathways around the grounds of the property.
The castle like façade of this building literally comes through in a clearing nestled in the tree lined streets of Chennai. The open area around it adds to its largesse as far as the design and basic look go. As you approach the corner plot structure, you see the rock fence and realise that you are ready to fall in designer love!
The building’s foyer is a stylish space that attracts the eye thanks to its glass walls that are partitioned by intersections of concrete, which veer off into slim beams across the ceiling. The floor to ceiling windows are held in solid metal frames as hardwood lines the floor below. A staircase comes into view and the pristine white hue of this space makes it look large.
The entryway of the apartments here are a chic affair with a square lamp fitted on a panel on the ceiling. A wooden frame sits solidly on the side of the door and shows off the white wall within. This would be the perfect space for an art installation in chrome or for a stencilled, back lit glass decor piece. An ethnic painting would also go well in this space with its exotic colours giving designer company to the wooden elements of this space. Marble and inlay work greet you as you walk in.
The main hall triggers off a series of ideas for the living room and dining room. While a pretty glass screen with a sink for practical use segregates the living and dining room, this hall itself is a huge one that boasts of a wooden frame to invite the visitor in. As you walk in, you see the lighting on the walls and on the ceiling, and you realise what is setting off the robust glow on the wooden elements in the room.
The L Shaped kitchen has good amount of storage room to house your precious appliances and utensils. Here too, wood creates a warm look with the white background and the beige hues. The cabinets and cupboards sit in sophisticated tandem with the black granite counters, while white light shines down on the chef.
This building and its apartments have been rendered with high quality design elements and materials. The best part about this property is the play of size, and the way wood comes to the fore as the primary luxury inducing element.