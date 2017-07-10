A beautiful home with an elegant vibe in Kerala

This space was surely inspired by the Arabian Nights tales, given the class and opulence it exudes. Sleek concete bars line the windows for an old world feel, and at the same time allow air and sunlight to permeate the space. A sensuous bathtub sits on one side, accompanied by verdant indoor greens and an earthy array of pebbles. The unique round daybed on the left is a visual and corporeal delight, decked with plush, patterned cushions for comfort. A classy lamp stands by and complements the warm wooden flooring. What better place to relax, ruminate or romance than this?

Varied corners of this home hold varied surprises. From contemporary fixtures, finshes and art installations, to ethnic and natural materials like wood, stone and exotic artworks – the myriad elements of this home perform a close dance of balance to create a dramatic look that is understated and beyond elegant! Lighting plays a powerful starring role as well, and creates the perfect folly for the characters raging in this mansion. Here is another tour for more inspiration - A urban family home full of charm!