A beautiful home with an elegant vibe in Kerala

Modern living room


Kerala’s beautifully rich, traditional homes and coconut groves have made way for this contemporary wonder that has stolen our hearts! The Modish Modern Contemporary House has been designed by the skilled architects at Premdas Krishna, with oodles of new age style and a sense of elegance that made us take a second look. The luxurious outdoors of this residence is perfectly in line with the opulently designed and adorned interiors. Different colours, textures and decorative accents have come together in this abode, to produce a remarkable final result. Today, we take you around the delightful corners of this home to show you just what we fell in love with!

Modern meets Ethnic in the Bedroom!

The colossal bedroom makes a statement like none other. Low lit, dramatic and larger than life – these are the terms that came to our mind when we first stepped into this space. The wooden flooring bears an ornate rug upon which a simple platform bed stands. But this is where simplicity comes to an end. The headboard takes over the scheme of things with its dramatic backlit panels with varied shades of light. The patterns are stencilled on to its translucent surface for an unforgettable impact. A similar layer of art adorns the ceiling above. Ethnic artworks in vibrant shades adorn the walls of the room for an added sophistication.

Smooth Finishes in the Living Room

The living room is filled with wooden goodness, rendered in smooth finishes and textures. With elements like chrome fittings for art installations and mirror that works its charm with exclusivity, this room is high on contemporary style and unites minimal and linear décor. A simple sketch and a potted plant stand in one corner to offer a well balanced look, while inlay work sets artistic renditions in motion on the door at the other end.

A New Age Twist to a Traditional Façade

The traditional Kerala home is replete with wooden slats, carvings and heavy duty platforms that are reminiscent of a large vessel docking at its beachy shores. This home’s façade gives you a new twist on that very heritage with clean modern lines that play with wood for a lighter look and feel. Wood works its way halfway through the slim pillars, and clad panels around parts of the home, while wooden slats sit in unique horizontal rows to create a fence. Greenery completes the look with a palm tree or two dancing in the horizon.

Stylish Vistas

Stylish vistas made with natural elements line the various nooks and corners of the property to create a stunning visual effect as you walk around. The gate is a contemporary one fashioned after the basic structure of the traditional temple entrance, which is famous in this part of the country. Stone pathways zig zag in sharp turns to create a neat systematic look, while lamp posts shine down on the entire scene.

The Room of Unparalleled Luxury: The Bathroom

This bathroom is fit for a king! With contemporary cuts and shapes lining the ceiling and bearing down in great artistic quality, this room makes the most of its expansive space with focused lighting and a luxurious Jacuzzi that makes you want to soak it all in! Dark and light wooden hues concoct a symphony which you are not likely to forget very soon.

Unwinding is an Art: The Spa

This space was surely inspired by the Arabian Nights tales, given the class and opulence it exudes. Sleek concete bars line the windows for an old world feel, and at the same time allow air and sunlight to permeate the space. A sensuous bathtub sits on one side, accompanied by verdant indoor greens and an earthy array of pebbles. The unique round daybed on the left is a visual and corporeal delight, decked with plush, patterned cushions for comfort. A classy lamp stands by and complements the warm wooden flooring. What better place to relax, ruminate or romance than this?

Varied corners of this home hold varied surprises. From contemporary fixtures, finshes and art installations, to ethnic and natural materials like wood, stone and exotic artworks – the myriad elements of this home perform a close dance of balance to create a dramatic look that is understated and beyond elegant! Lighting plays a powerful starring role as well, and creates the perfect folly for the characters raging in this mansion. Here is another tour for more inspiration - A urban family home full of charm!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


