10 Fantastic Indian Outdoor kitchen ideas!

Outdoor kitchens are gaining popularity these days as they increase your outdoor living and entertaining space.They also make the experience of cooking and dining more pleasurable. The great thing about open-air cooking is that you get to enjoy fresh air and your garden while cooking instead of labouring away in a closed-up space.Turning your patio or your backyard into a chef's paradise is now easier than ever with prefabricated modular kitchen kits and accessories. You can incorporate as many improvements as you'd like and as your budget allows. This way you can expand your chef's corner and outdoor dining spaces over time.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your outdoor kitchen through this idea guide. Let's browse through these ideas shall we?
Make sure you will be comfortable cooking in your outdoor kitchen by creating shade for the cooking area. You can employ a simple parasol, or an elegant pergola with vines creeping over it creating a lush green shade.
The rustic style outdoor kitchen pictured here is designed by Design Outdoors Limited.
Outdoor cooking should be enjoyable and convenient. If you have to run back indoors to get stuff from the fridge all the time, the idea of cooking outside may lose its appeal soon. Invest in a fridge for your outdoor kitchen to make things run smoother.
A kitchen bar can help you entertain your guests better. This way your guests can sit around and chat with you while you cook up something. A kitchen bar with bar stools also saves a lot of space compared to using a large dining table and chairs.
A sink in your outdoor kitchen will make life much easier for you, and also ensure that your cooking is done with proper hygienic practice. Focus on functionality rather than aesthetic when it comes to equipping your kitchen with the basics. You don't have to break the bank to create an outdoor kitchen.
Start a vegetable garden to compliment your outdoor kitchen and make it more special and healthy. If you don't have time to grow vegetables, try growing some herbs instead.
Remember to make your outdoor kitchen style match your interiors. The same colour scheme or detailing works well. Imagine your outdoor kitchen as an extension of your indoor kitchen.
The details such as mood lighting and music can really enhance your outdoor kitchen experience, so make an effort to think about the little things. Adding a fan might also help on a hot day.
A chulha or a traditional Indian cooking stove can add character to your outdoor kitchen. However, keep up with the times and get a smokeless chulha instead as it's healthier for you and the environment.
If you really want your outdoor kitchen to be original and unique, consider building your own clay oven instead of buying a modern oven. Clay ovens are excellent for making pizza, bread and lots of other stuff.
The minimalist style is definitely in right now and for a long time to come, so keep your outdoor kitchen minimalist. This way you also end up saving a lot of money and space.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.