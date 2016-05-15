A Palatial Home with an Awe-Inspiring Natural Connect!

In the industrial city of Mannheim in Germany, Mehrgenerationenhaus mit südländischem Flair by Albert-Haus Musterhaus is nothing short of an opulent wonder! Surrounded by manicured lawns, tall trees and flowering bushes, this pale saffron building is an architectural delight and wows us with its symmetry, clean lines, red tiled gently sloping roofs and an aura of laidback lavishness which is often hard to achieve for architects. Both the interior and exterior areas of the villa celebrates the beauty of nature without straying from aspects like comfort and aesthetics. The warm, inviting ambiance of every nook and cranny of this abode makes it a delight for touring. So let’s begin exploring now.
Tall, green trees and bushes bursting with colours line the paved walkway leading to the entrance of the mansion. The finishing of the pale saffron facade creates a lasting impression without any effort. You can catch a glimpse of the massive glass sliding doors which line the ground storey of the house, and let in oodles of sunshine besides offering a stunning view of the outdoors. The sloping roofs exude a country-style charm and beckon you to take a closer look.
An expansive patio greets us as we take the walkway to get closer to the massive abode. Beautifully maintained bushes and tall lush palms make this space an oasis of joy and rejuvenation. A tall potted palm takes the centre stage here, while carved white stone pillars which are also planters, mark your entry with aplomb. The central part of the villa features a pair of pristine white wooden doors, a couple of earthy planters for a rustic charm, and its roof houses a solar panel. There is no doubt about the fact that the owner loves eco-friendly practices.
The yellow walls of the indoor dining space exude warmth, cheerfulness and hope in ample doses. The earthy floor tiles and the cane chairs enhance the nature-friendly appeal of the room, along with potted palms and creepers entwined all over the chandelier. A wall mounted television offers entertainment during a hearty delicious meal, while the large glass doors present an invigorating view of the greenery outside.
One look at the quaint and lavish wooden cabinet will take you back to a time when life was slow paced and people had time to stop and smell the roses. Also note the intricately carved glass and metal three tiered shelf which is perfect for displaying priceless souvenirs and mementos. The table near you holds a glossy and curvy metal vase filled with fresh flowers from the garden outside. And the large glazing lets you soak in the outdoor beauty and get transported to times gone by.
A big rattan and glass dining table accompanied by stylish rattan chairs make for a breezy outdoor lunch or a romantic candlelit dinner under the stars. A couple of cosy deck chairs lie close by, and an elegant barbeque peeks from the distance. Who wouldn’t want to cherish unforgettable times with family and friends here, surrounded by lively flowers and bustling greens?
An old world luxurious lifestyle has been revived in this fascinating mansion, through an ornately carved stone table and four stone chairs. Shaded by a tall lush tree, this spot is ideal for beating the heat on hot summer days. Or maybe you can concoct your very own Mad Hatter’s tea party here in the middle of nature’s bounty.
The lovely design of this home makes us fall in love with the play of colour and shapes. This breathtaking property introduces myriad characters to play on a dramatic stage set for stellar designer performances. The open and natural feel of the property makes for a vibrant design statement! Here is another tour that is sure to inspire you too - A fascinating dream home for the modern family!