Grey and White Magic in a Southern Style Home!

The backyard exposes the real length and breadth of the expansive property. Lush green grounds tamed to perfection, beckon you as the layers of the home’s architecture come into plain view. Step away from the façade for a view that will take your breath away. The portable above-ground swimming pool with its blue frame sits luxuriously on one side, waiting for you to have some fun in the sun!

The Southern architecture of this home will take you back to a time when tea parties, etiquette and chivalry were the norm of the day! Still looking for more ideas? Then check out another home tour - A Stunning Mumbai Villa Filled with Luxury and Style!