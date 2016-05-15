Your browser is out-of-date.

Grey and White Magic in a Southern Style Home!

Geographical boundaries cannot keep different kinds of structural designs and decors from merging. And the abode we are about to tour today is an example of this belief. This lavish German mansion’s architecture takes a leaf out of the rich cultural bearings and quaint ways of South America. This home follows suit with its wide, wrap around porch as well as the charming wooden slats that line its façade. We were simply amazed by the Landhausvilla im Amerikanischen Stil – a Southern style home set in the heart of Mannheim, Germany. This home has been designed by Albert-Haus Musterhaus, a group of eminent architects in Germany. The home imbibes the flavour of this industrial town even as it offers a unique twist with the usually linear German architectural landscape. Take a tour with us to know more!

Cornerstone of Style

Setting a cornerstone of style is this diagonally placed dip in the rooftops. These two slants meet at a sharp angle which lies directly above the far edge of the porch’s corner, making for a stunning and subtle play of symmetry that is important for such simple structures. This kind of symmetry brings out the neat lines and stark beauty of homes like these. The driveway too winds back to this side of the home.

Full Frontal Southern Charm

homify Eclectic style houses
The front view of the façade presents the neat and clean Southern living charm that most rustic American homes have. The winding driveway leads up to the porch, but not before it drifts towards the double door garage. Shrubs and trees line the property and the sides of the driveway.

A Side View that Impresses

homify Eclectic style houses Wood
The side view of the façade imbibes some of the Germanic charm that characterises country homes and chalets. The side of the home has been rendered in a soft grey as well, so that the colour sits somewhere between the white structure and the dark grey rooftops. This adds a subtle play of layers to the two toned scheme of the home.

Seasoned with Everyday Charm: The Porch

homify Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
Like most Southern style homes, this structure too makes a grand play of its porch and presents it as the piece de resistance of the home. The wraparound porch of this home sits cocooned in waist length picket fencing. The charming white and grey colour scheme is the perfect backdrop for white country style furniture, including our favourite – the idyllic rocking chair that invites you to sit down with a book and your favourite beverage!

Whimsical Touches

homify Eclectic style garden
Touches like this pretty painted post box sitting in its quirky glory amongst the well planned shrubbery is what lends a whimsical feel to the property. The windows, the wooden pillars holding the roof of the porch, as well as the wooden flooring that throws back an echo and a creak every time you step on it – all these touches and much more create a look that is charming and eye catching.

The Expansive Backyard

homify Eclectic style houses
The backyard exposes the real length and breadth of the expansive property. Lush green grounds tamed to perfection, beckon you as the layers of the home’s architecture come into plain view. Step away from the façade for a view that will take your breath away. The portable above-ground swimming pool with its blue frame sits luxuriously on one side, waiting for you to have some fun in the sun!

The Southern architecture of this home will take you back to a time when tea parties, etiquette and chivalry were the norm of the day! Still looking for more ideas? Then check out another home tour - A Stunning Mumbai Villa Filled with Luxury and Style!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

