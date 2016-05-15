10 Tips to keep your home clutter free!

Have you ever browsed through interior design magazines and thought to yourself,
my home could never look like that!? Well, it can, with a little commitment to some basic principles. A clutter free home can be achieved by following the 10 tips recommended here. The tips here will not only teach you how to declutter your home, but also how to maintain a clutter free home.
We hope you will be inspired and motivated to try some of these ideas out at home. Let's check out some of these ideas shall we?
This first step tends to have the most resistance, but once you get over it, you'll get a good start and it will be easy to keep the momentum going. Getting rid of stuff you don't need is the best way to start decluttering your home.
The minimalistic interior space pictured here is designed by Preetham Interior Designer, interior designers and decorators based in Mangaluru, India.
Let the size of your home and the storage space you have dictate how much stuff you have, and not the other way around. For example, if you find that you don't have enough space for all your clothes in your closet, try minimizing the amount of clothes you already have and stop buying clothes unnecessarily instead of getting a bigger closet for your clothes.
A place for everything, and everything in its place is still one of the best organizing tips there is. So make sure you have an appointed place for everything at home. For example, a bookshelf for books, drawers to store stationary, and boxes to store toys.
A clutter free home can be maintained by cultivating good habits around the house. Get into the habit of putting things away immediately after you've finished using them.
Pictured here, we see a smart storage solution that employs the ceiling space.
A good way of helping to cultivate the habit of putting things away immediately after you use them is to store things where you use them. Not having to walk halfway across your home to put something away will help a lot!
Every household has those random little bits and pieces like batteries, tape, and twist ties that don't really have any proper place in the home. This is when having a junk drawer where you can store all those things which don't have any logical place to go becomes handy.
Even if you stop buying stuff and accumulating things at home, it's easy for clutter to sneak into your home in the form of junk mail and freebies. The best way to stop this is to sort out the mail as soon as it gets there and have a garbage bin nearby where you can throw away all the junk mail immediately.
This will take you some time to sort out, but once you're done we assure you you'll feel a lot lighter and more secure. Go paper-free by scanning all your documents and saving them on Google Drive. This way you'll be able to clear out the mess of papers lying around and rest assured that they are permanently stored in the safest place there is.
The best way to maintain a clutter free home is to simplify your life by minimizing your wants and needs. Create a simple life that is not about accumulating things, but rather collecting experiences and good memories. The next time you're tempted to buy more stuff, think about how you can use that money to give yourself a well deserved holiday instead.
Habits can be hard to break so don't give up if your first few attempts at maintaining a clutter free home fail. Just forgive yourself and try again. Remember there's no such thing as a perfect person or a perfect home.
