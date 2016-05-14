A Modern Home Oozing with Rustic Simplicity

The glossy kitchen is all about making good use of space with wrap around shelves sitting between the cabinets on top, and the cupboards and drawers situated below. Beige, brown, white and a hint of eclectic pale yellow, are hues that mark this space.

This home is a meeting ground of styles like a modern loft and a charming cottage, thanks to its rustic and contemporary vibes. Thoughtful architectural elements shine through this compact space too. Here is another home tour to inspire you further - A Stylish and Contemporary Home with a Dash of Fun!