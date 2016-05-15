A dream home for the modern-day family!

How can something so serene be so vibrant as well? Well, that’s the charm of this simple bedroom with its simple comforts. This room is marked by neat looking wooden furniture that gets a vibrant lift thanks to the green nature inspired print of the bedding which matches the indoor greenery in the room.

This large mansion surrounds you with a cosy vibe which is modern yet comforting; sophisticated, yet simple. The design elements bring in a signature look that defines the charm of this home. Windows to let natural light in, and uncluttered, modern furniture, and touches that encourage family time – that’s the hallmark of this space! Here is another home tour to inspire you - A Charming Family Home Full of Delight!