A dream home for the modern-day family!

Drawn by the arrestingly simple façade, and the meandering driveway, we approached this charming yet lofty modern-day chalet with hopeful anticipation. And we were not disappointed! The style quotient of this lavish abode is at an all time high with a unique design scheme that makes this a sophisticated yet comfortable place to live in. Aptly titled the Elegantes Doppelhaus mit 2 Vollgeschossen und Satteldach, this farmhouse turned villa is a stunning vision that exudes an aura of expansive, open living. Designed by Albert-Haus Musterhaus, home builders in Mannheim, this palatial residence imbibes the robust, serious beauty that marks much of the German architectural landscape. Let’s take a tour to find out more!
Openness creeps into the scheme of things from the word go. Designed with the steady hands of symmetry and balance, this imposing structure comes alive with its chalet-like vibrancy, brimming with charming touches like the slant of the terracotta rooftops over the white structure. Miles and miles of verdant greenery and a wide paved driveway invite the visitor inside.
The main entrance to the home is a modern affair that has been kept stark and neat. The white surroundings are marked by a black door with a column of square glass windows which are quirky and cute. An earthy vase with a touch of greenery and a painting depicting an endless road, add subtle pops of colour to the space.
Sophistication and comfort meet seamlessly in the living area of the home. A cottage-like tone is set at the very onset thanks to the play of wood, while serious brown hues line the walls and the furniture of this space. What we loved is the line up of light polished shelves along the feature wall and the designer yet simple looking entertainment unit that sits in levels – so chic, so practical! A brown and white couch and a hint of greenery, complete the look here.
Mocha-coloured chairs with slightly inclined backs in a classic modern design sit around a simple but solid wooden table, exuding a strong Nordic vibe. The light polish and the linear quality of this table goes well with the low lying, barely there lamp and the chairs. The legs of the chair match this polish too. An arrangement of white flowers adds a fresh, chic touch to the space.
The kitchen of this home is a huge, open space where one can imagine meals being cooked for the entire family as aromas brew and appetites are whetted. The warm wooden kitchen island holds fort while the brown and white cabinetry in light wooden hues lines the walls. A sleek chrome chimney descends from the ceiling to match the chrome appliances in this room.
How can something so serene be so vibrant as well? Well, that’s the charm of this simple bedroom with its simple comforts. This room is marked by neat looking wooden furniture that gets a vibrant lift thanks to the green nature inspired print of the bedding which matches the indoor greenery in the room.
This large mansion surrounds you with a cosy vibe which is modern yet comforting; sophisticated, yet simple. The design elements bring in a signature look that defines the charm of this home. Windows to let natural light in, and uncluttered, modern furniture, and touches that encourage family time – that's the hallmark of this space!