A Family Home Layered with Modern and Stylish Elements!

The Wohnen und Arbeiten im Modernen Bauhausstil, is a contemporary villa designed by Albert-Haus Musterhaus, a group of architects in Mannheim, Germany. They approached this home with a design question on their minds and the answer met us squarely in the face. Can minimalism also bring in a layered look in a modern design scheme? The answer is a huge, resounding yes! This home in Germany’s Mannheim has shown loyalty towards the quiet, industrial ways of the area – be it in design or the urban pace that people there follow. The home is a vision in linear beauty—yet it adds a power packed performance as far as unique design elements go. Intrigued? Join us on a tour to know more!
The façade is a play of geometrical shapes. The predominantly white structure has a pop of colour thanks to the garage with the light wooden accent, which stands out against the well manicured greenery that frames this home. A play of simple lines is accompanied by the presence of numerous windows which allow sunlight to pervade the interiors during the day.
Despite its minimal design, this area of the living room is a charming space that adds layers of style thanks to the entertainment unit and the modish, modern leather recliner. A chrome and glass table sits by with its delicate contours to hold books or a cup of coffee when the mood strikes. The entertainment unit is a conversation starter with its white sliding panels of glossy goodness, and the bright panels of wood housing the television and storage console. When you are not watching the TV, you can slide the panels to hide it, and shelves will be revealed. This will be clearer in the next image.
Here you can see how the white panels have been slided over the TV to hide it from plain view, while a spacious shelving unit appears on the right of the entertainment unit. This houses decorative knickknacks, books and such. The rest of the living room is done up with a robust, comfy brown leather couch and a matching round ottoman. The furniture picks up the hue from the grain on the hardwood flooring, to create a look that is well balanced and keeps things minimal even with its snug contours. A pair of tall potted greens and an array of small indoor plants enhance the sunny gorgeousness of the large window.
The fireplace is the piece de resistance of the living room. It is placed almost near the kitchen, as it acts as a demarcation of sorts. The white pillar juts out and an alcove is created where a glass and black metal fireplace sits in all its modern glory. Matching artwork in golden, black and grey tones gives company from the wall nearby, as you catch a peek of the logs piled neatly behind the white pillar.
This uber stylish space is marked by a quirkiness that comes through in the combination of characters. The dining room of this home is a fun space that is surrounded by walls of glass supported by solid black metal frames. The golden hue of the heavy table boasts of an unfinished hunk of wood that exudes a raw appeal. The trendy table with circular pillars for legs is surrounded by decidedly retro looking chairs in cream for a playful aura. The shiny grey and white minimalistic kitchen stands behind the dining space, and allows the chef to chat with guests even when cooking is in full swing!
The practical kitchen sits in a sliver of space between the living room and the dining room of this elongated hall. The kitchen is an open one too, with an island towards the dining room and counter tops that start where the living room ends. Armed with a sleek and smooth finishing, the kitchen promises immense functionality with its sensible cabinets and drawers, futuristic stove top, swanky sink and a clever chopping board.
This home exhibits an understated vibrant feel despite its modern design leanings. With an open layout as well as windows and doors on each wall, there is plenty of room to explore eclectic touches. Here is another tour to fuel your creativity - A simple home that steals your heart.