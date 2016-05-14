A Family Home Layered with Modern and Stylish Elements!

The practical kitchen sits in a sliver of space between the living room and the dining room of this elongated hall. The kitchen is an open one too, with an island towards the dining room and counter tops that start where the living room ends. Armed with a sleek and smooth finishing, the kitchen promises immense functionality with its sensible cabinets and drawers, futuristic stove top, swanky sink and a clever chopping board.

This home exhibits an understated vibrant feel despite its modern design leanings. With an open layout as well as windows and doors on each wall, there is plenty of room to explore eclectic touches. Here is another tour to fuel your creativity - A simple home that steals your heart.